Mobile broadband shootout – The winner is clear

The May 2017 MyBroadband Speed Test App results reveal that Vodacom has the highest average download speed in South Africa, followed by MTN, Cell C, and Telkom.

MyBroadband launched its free speed test app for Android in April, which offers users an easy and ad-free way to test their Internet connection.

The app also provides a map of where users conduct their tests and makes it possible to record and export the speed test results.

In May, 52,685 tests were conducted from thousands of mobile devices – providing a good overview of network performance.

The results show that Vodacom had the highest average download speed in May 2017, at 31.28Mbps.

MTN was ranked second on 24.41Mbps, followed by Cell C on 13.19Mbps, and Telkom on 10.08Mbps.

Where the tests were conducted

The images below show where the MyBroadband Speed Test App tests were conducted.

