Internet Solutions gearing up for big ISP product launch in South Africa

Internet Solutions will soon make a big announcement regarding a new product that will benefit the ISPs on its platform, CEO Saki Missaikos told MyBroadband.

While he did not reveal details about the product launch, Missaikos said one of its features would use the agility of its new CloudWAN service.

Missaikos said that as the landscape changes, even at the consumer level, “it is not only going to be about connectivity”.

He hinted at the IS allConnect product, a software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) service that gives users one account that can run on ADSL, 3G, or Wi-Fi.

An announcement regarding the SD-WAN offering from IS that will involve the consumer market is expected next week.

