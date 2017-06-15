Highest broadband speeds in South Africa

MyBroadband’s May 2017 speed test results show that the highest recorded speed in South Africa was from a fibre user, with Vanilla as his ISP, who clocked 939Mbps.

MyBroadband’s new HTML 5 speed test servers are hosted in Teraco’s vendor-neutral data centres to ensure a neutral testing environment.

Through NAPAfrica, all network operators present at its peering points are provided with a free 1Gbps connection to the MyBroadband speed test platform.

The new MyBroadband speed test platform was designed to be lightweight and easy to use on mobile devices.

195,722 speed tests have been conducted on the new MyBroadband speed test platform since it was launched in March.

Top 20 highest speeds

The top 20 results were all from fibre connections.

Service Provider Download (kbps) Upload (kbps) Latency (ms) Test Server Vanilla 939,221 24,043 2 Cape Town Vodacom 928,898 505,612 2 Johannesburg Vodacom 928,604 481,157 22 Cape Town Audatex 927,734 890,227 2 Cape Town Converged Telecoms 926,282 931,916 3 Johannesburg BitCo 921,815 885,817 3 Johannesburg ECOTECH 921,048 820,650 3 Johannesburg Vox Telecom 919,038 25,882 2 Cape Town Vox Telecom 917,897 26,324 2 Cape Town Vodacom 916,778 486,842 22 Cape Town BitCo 916,334 829,965 3 Johannesburg BitCo 915,853 871,920 1 Johannesburg BitCo 915,775 848,975 3 Johannesburg Vodacom 914,677 266,641 22 Cape Town Vodacom 913,935 587,738 2 Johannesburg Vodacom 913,784 779,142 2 Johannesburg Vox Telecom 912,261 26,380 15 Cape Town Converged Telecoms 909,341 939,528 4 Johannesburg Converged Telecoms 898,682 924,617 4 Johannesburg MWEB Business 894,362 432,614 2 Johannesburg

