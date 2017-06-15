Highest broadband speeds in South Africa

MyBroadband’s May 2017 speed test results show that the highest recorded speed in South Africa was from a fibre user, with Vanilla as his ISP, who clocked 939Mbps.
MyBroadband’s new HTML 5 speed test servers are hosted in Teraco’s vendor-neutral data centres to ensure a neutral testing environment.
Through NAPAfrica, all network operators present at its peering points are provided with a free 1Gbps connection to the MyBroadband speed test platform.
The new MyBroadband speed test platform was designed to be lightweight and easy to use on mobile devices.
195,722 speed tests have been conducted on the new MyBroadband speed test platform since it was launched in March.
Top 20 highest speeds
The top 20 results were all from fibre connections.
|Service Provider
|Download (kbps)
|Upload (kbps)
|Latency (ms)
|Test Server
|Vanilla
|939,221
|24,043
|2
|Cape Town
|Vodacom
|928,898
|505,612
|2
|Johannesburg
|Vodacom
|928,604
|481,157
|22
|Cape Town
|Audatex
|927,734
|890,227
|2
|Cape Town
|Converged Telecoms
|926,282
|931,916
|3
|Johannesburg
|BitCo
|921,815
|885,817
|3
|Johannesburg
|ECOTECH
|921,048
|820,650
|3
|Johannesburg
|Vox Telecom
|919,038
|25,882
|2
|Cape Town
|Vox Telecom
|917,897
|26,324
|2
|Cape Town
|Vodacom
|916,778
|486,842
|22
|Cape Town
|BitCo
|916,334
|829,965
|3
|Johannesburg
|BitCo
|915,853
|871,920
|1
|Johannesburg
|BitCo
|915,775
|848,975
|3
|Johannesburg
|Vodacom
|914,677
|266,641
|22
|Cape Town
|Vodacom
|913,935
|587,738
|2
|Johannesburg
|Vodacom
|913,784
|779,142
|2
|Johannesburg
|Vox Telecom
|912,261
|26,380
|15
|Cape Town
|Converged Telecoms
|909,341
|939,528
|4
|Johannesburg
|Converged Telecoms
|898,682
|924,617
|4
|Johannesburg
|MWEB Business
|894,362
|432,614
|2
|Johannesburg
