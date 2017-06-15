Highest broadband speeds in South Africa

15 June 2017

MyBroadband’s May 2017 speed test results show that the highest recorded speed in South Africa was from a fibre user, with Vanilla as his ISP, who clocked 939Mbps.

MyBroadband’s new HTML 5 speed test servers are hosted in Teraco’s vendor-neutral data centres to ensure a neutral testing environment.

Through NAPAfrica, all network operators present at its peering points are provided with a free 1Gbps connection to the MyBroadband speed test platform.

The new MyBroadband speed test platform was designed to be lightweight and easy to use on mobile devices.

195,722 speed tests have been conducted on the new MyBroadband speed test platform since it was launched in March.

Top 20 highest speeds

The top 20 results were all from fibre connections.

Service Provider Download (kbps) Upload (kbps) Latency (ms) Test Server
Vanilla 939,221 24,043 2 Cape Town
Vodacom 928,898 505,612 2 Johannesburg
Vodacom 928,604 481,157 22 Cape Town
Audatex 927,734 890,227 2 Cape Town
Converged Telecoms 926,282 931,916 3 Johannesburg
BitCo 921,815 885,817 3 Johannesburg
ECOTECH 921,048 820,650 3 Johannesburg
Vox Telecom 919,038 25,882 2 Cape Town
Vox Telecom 917,897 26,324 2 Cape Town
Vodacom 916,778 486,842 22 Cape Town
BitCo 916,334 829,965 3 Johannesburg
BitCo 915,853 871,920 1 Johannesburg
BitCo 915,775 848,975 3 Johannesburg
Vodacom 914,677 266,641 22 Cape Town
Vodacom 913,935 587,738 2 Johannesburg
Vodacom 913,784 779,142 2 Johannesburg
Vox Telecom 912,261 26,380 15 Cape Town
Converged Telecoms 909,341 939,528 4 Johannesburg
Converged Telecoms 898,682 924,617 4 Johannesburg
MWEB Business 894,362 432,614 2 Johannesburg

