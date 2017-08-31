Rain’s plan to give users more data, at higher speeds, for cheaper

Rain shareholder Michael Jordaan said South Africans need better access to the Internet, and that data still costs too much.

This challenge is one of the reasons he invested in Rain, a company which will help solve the problem of providing affordable Internet access, he said.

Speaking to The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield, Jordaan said he is passionate about South Africans enjoying more data at lower prices.

“South Africa needs more data, we need more Internet connectivity. Internet access is a human right, and data costs too much in South Africa,” said Jordaan.

He said the demand for data is growing at 60% per year, and that no one knows where it will stop.

“If you make data cheaper, more accessible, and faster, people just use more and more of it.”

While video streaming and other entertainment is a big contributor to data consumption, many people use the Internet for educational purposes.

“You can get access to the best education facilities across the world, often for free,” said Jordaan.

“In this sense, it becomes a human right. If you aren’t connected to the Internet, you just aren’t ready for the modern world.”

Rain’s network growth

Jordaan said the Rain network currently has 1,400 live sites, mostly in areas where the demand is highest.

While the rollout is slower than what Jordaan would like, the network already covers most metropolitan areas, and many smaller towns.

A recent drive test by MyBroadband in Gauteng revealed that Rain has very good coverage in the province.

MyBroadband performed 46 speed tests in Gauteng, and the Rain service had only three failed tests.

The average download speed was 27Mbps, the average upload speed was 7.6Mbps, and the average latency was 31ms.

Rain is already offering a fixed-wireless service in areas where it has coverage, but will only launch mobile products when it has 2,000 towers active.