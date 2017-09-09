South African Universities with the highest peak broadband speeds

9 September 2017

MyBroadband’s Speed Test results for August 2017 show that the University of Stellenbosch had the highest peak broadband speed among local universities.

MyBroadband’s HTML5 speed test servers are hosted in Teraco’s vendor-neutral data centres to ensure a neutral testing environment.

Through NAPAfrica, all network operators present at its peering points are provided with a free connection to the MyBroadband Speed Test platform.

In August, 244,268 speed tests were conducted on the MyBroadband Speed Test platform. According to the results, the University of Stellenbosch had a peak broadband speed of 940Mbps.

The University of the Witwatersrand ranked second at 934Mbps, while the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University was third on 679Mbps.

The table below shows the South African university peak speed results.

Test your broadband speed now – Click here

South African Universities
University Download (kbps) Upload (kbps)
University of Stellenbosch 939,528 918,340
University of the Witwatersrand 934,124 916,885
Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University 679,304 487,013
University of Johannesburg 647,384 537,236
North West University 613,587 521,299
University of the Free State 536,226 402,605
Durban Institute of Technology 528,836 742,751
Cape Technikon 455,465 149,496
Mangosuthu University of Technology 169,785 121,401
Technikon Pretoria 144,642 99,947
University of South Africa 134,533 4,127
Cape Peninsula University of Technology 100,614 94,629
University of Cape Town 94,020 90,468
University of the Western Cape 74,656 75,151
University of Pretoria 69,408 429,741
Vaal University of Technology 51,738 39,945
Walter Sisulu University 4,990 4,231
Technikon SA 255 533

Now read: South African University broadband speed shootout

Share your thoughts: South African Universities with the highest…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Recommended

Share this article
South African Universities with the highest peak broadband speeds