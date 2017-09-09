South African Universities with the highest peak broadband speeds

MyBroadband’s Speed Test results for August 2017 show that the University of Stellenbosch had the highest peak broadband speed among local universities.

MyBroadband’s HTML5 speed test servers are hosted in Teraco’s vendor-neutral data centres to ensure a neutral testing environment.

Through NAPAfrica, all network operators present at its peering points are provided with a free connection to the MyBroadband Speed Test platform.

In August, 244,268 speed tests were conducted on the MyBroadband Speed Test platform. According to the results, the University of Stellenbosch had a peak broadband speed of 940Mbps.

The University of the Witwatersrand ranked second at 934Mbps, while the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University was third on 679Mbps.

The table below shows the South African university peak speed results.

South African Universities University Download (kbps) Upload (kbps) University of Stellenbosch 939,528 918,340 University of the Witwatersrand 934,124 916,885 Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University 679,304 487,013 University of Johannesburg 647,384 537,236 North West University 613,587 521,299 University of the Free State 536,226 402,605 Durban Institute of Technology 528,836 742,751 Cape Technikon 455,465 149,496 Mangosuthu University of Technology 169,785 121,401 Technikon Pretoria 144,642 99,947 University of South Africa 134,533 4,127 Cape Peninsula University of Technology 100,614 94,629 University of Cape Town 94,020 90,468 University of the Western Cape 74,656 75,151 University of Pretoria 69,408 429,741 Vaal University of Technology 51,738 39,945 Walter Sisulu University 4,990 4,231 Technikon SA 255 533

