South African Universities with the highest peak broadband speeds

MyBroadband’s Speed Test results for August 2017 show that the University of Stellenbosch had the highest peak broadband speed among local universities.
MyBroadband’s HTML5 speed test servers are hosted in Teraco’s vendor-neutral data centres to ensure a neutral testing environment.
Through NAPAfrica, all network operators present at its peering points are provided with a free connection to the MyBroadband Speed Test platform.
In August, 244,268 speed tests were conducted on the MyBroadband Speed Test platform. According to the results, the University of Stellenbosch had a peak broadband speed of 940Mbps.
The University of the Witwatersrand ranked second at 934Mbps, while the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University was third on 679Mbps.
The table below shows the South African university peak speed results.
|South African Universities
|University
|Download (kbps)
|Upload (kbps)
|University of Stellenbosch
|939,528
|918,340
|University of the Witwatersrand
|934,124
|916,885
|Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University
|679,304
|487,013
|University of Johannesburg
|647,384
|537,236
|North West University
|613,587
|521,299
|University of the Free State
|536,226
|402,605
|Durban Institute of Technology
|528,836
|742,751
|Cape Technikon
|455,465
|149,496
|Mangosuthu University of Technology
|169,785
|121,401
|Technikon Pretoria
|144,642
|99,947
|University of South Africa
|134,533
|4,127
|Cape Peninsula University of Technology
|100,614
|94,629
|University of Cape Town
|94,020
|90,468
|University of the Western Cape
|74,656
|75,151
|University of Pretoria
|69,408
|429,741
|Vaal University of Technology
|51,738
|39,945
|Walter Sisulu University
|4,990
|4,231
|Technikon SA
|255
|533
