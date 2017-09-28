MyBroadband’s latest broadband survey results show that Telkom was rated as the best mobile broadband provider in South Africa.

The Q3 2017 Broadband Survey was completed by 5,751 local broadband subscribers. These users were typically IT professionals and tech-savvy individuals.

The users rated the value for money, network quality, and billing and support of their mobile broadband service which they use on their smartphone or tablet.

Telkom was ranked as the top mobile broadband provider, thanks to a high rating for “value for money”.

This follows the operator focusing on data-centric products which offer competitive prices.

The table below provides an overview of the results of the survey (scores out of 10).

It must be noted that mobile virtual network operators like Afrihost, Axxess, and FNB are listed in the ISP rankings – as they do not operate their own networks.