Vox triples ADSL data and removes fair usage policy

Vox has informed customers it will triple their monthly ADSL data usage cap effective from 1 April 2020.

“During these trying times, staying connected is crucial in order to work from home, ensure the children can continue learning, and keep streaming your favourite content,” Vox told its ADSL customers in an email.

The ISP said it would automatically triple the data usage cap for ADSL customers from 1 April 2020 until 31 May 2020 at no additional cost.

“Your data cap will return to the original cap after this,” Vox said.

“If your service goes active during this period, you will also get the benefit of the upgraded data usage cap until 31 May 2020.”

As well as boosting the monthly data for ADSL users, Vox announced it will permanently disable the fair usage policy (FUP) on its uncapped ADSL products.

“Vox will be permanently removing the fair usage policy applicable to ADSL uncapped services, as of 1 April 2020,” the ISP said.

All of these upgrades will take place automatically from 1 April 2020, and customers will not need to take any action to enjoy these benefits.

Working from home

Vox told MyBroadband these upgrades aim to make it easier for South Africans to work from home during the lockdown period.

”Vox understands that a large number of its customers will need to work from home during this period,” the ISP said.

“Important for us is to ensure that they stay connected without having to purchase top-ups or paying to have a FUP removed.”

Vox said the removal of the fair usage policy on uncapped ADSL products comes after Openserve changed its billing methodology to a less variable costing model, in line with the requirements of the Competition Commission’s Data Service Market Inquiry.

