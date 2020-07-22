FTTx Council Africa rebrands to Digital Council Africa

The FTTx Council Africa announced on Wednesday that has changed its name to the Digital Council Africa.

“Originally established in 2010 under the banner of the FTTx Council — an association that worked to expand the deployment of high-speed fibre optic infrastructure in Africa — the Digital Council will focus on the expectations of a gigabit society,” the organisation said.

It stated that name change is part of a strategy targeted to emphasize the strength of its commitment to helping Africa embrace digital transformation and take up its rightful place in the global innovation race.

“The new name will place us in a position where we can have a more inclusive conversation across a wider audience, which will help us and the continent, grow and participate in the disruption. For our existing members, we remain committed to the causes that got us here in the first place.”

Digital Council Africa said the COVID-19 pandemic clearly revealed that digital technologies will bring widespread disruption and unlock new opportunities for rapid economic growth, innovation, job creation, and access to services.

The goal of the organisation is to stimulate growth in the digital sector by providing knowledge about this subject with policymakers, operators, and influencers.

Andile Ngcaba will continue to serve as the president of Digital Council Africa.

Juanita Clark, who originally founded the organisation in 2010 with Richard Came, will remain as the Chief Executive Officer.