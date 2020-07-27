South Africa now has the third-cheapest broadband prices in the world

Point Topic’s latest global residential broadband tariffs report reveals that South Africa has the third-cheapest entry-level broadband prices in the world.

Point Topic’s residential broadband report compared the entry-level, median, and average residential broadband tariffs in Q2 2020 in 83 countries.

The report looked at the average prices of copper (DSL), cable, and fibre broadband services, and covered both standalone and bundled services.

To ensure like-for-like comparisons, Point Topic used purchasing power parity (PPP) data to compare broadband prices between countries.

The report revealed that Hong Kong, Belarus, and South Africa have the cheapest entry-level broadband prices in the world.

South Africa’s ranking improved from fifth place in Q4 2019 thanks to more affordable DSL and fibre offerings this quarter.

Telkom, for example, launched new uncapped DSL products with its promotional prices starting at R199 for an initial 6-month period.

This means that South Africans can now buy a 4Mbps uncapped service for around $12 per month, making it highly competitive in the global market.

The table below provides an overview of the countries with the most affordable entry-level broadband prices.

Residential Broadband Tariffs Country Entry level tariff rank Hong Kong 1 Belarus 2 South Africa 3 Romania 4 India 5 Poland 6 China 7 Japan 8 Russia 9 Bosnia 10

Expensive average prices

While South Africa has affordable entry-level broadband products, this is not the case for all local broadband products.

The country’s median and average fixed-broadband prices are far more expensive than most of the other countries in the report.

South Africa is ranked 62nd for median and average broadband prices out of 83 countries.

The country has moved up a few places over the last six months, however, which means local broadband prices are coming down.

This big difference between entry-level and average broadband prices also resulted in South Africa having the second-most unequal broadband pricing structures in the world.

South Africa’s broadband pricing variance – which shows the difference in entry-level and average broadband prices – was 1,160. Only Poland has a worse pricing variance figure.

Point Topic’s broadband tariff country scorecard is shown below, with the countries at the top of the chart offering the best median tariffs.