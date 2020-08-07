Here are the suburbs with the highest broadband speeds in South Africa

7 August 2020

The latest MyBroadband speed test results revealed that residents in Midstream Estate, Centurion, and Umhlanga Rocks enjoy the highest average broadband speeds in South Africa.

These results are based on 1.048 million speed tests which were performed using MyBroadband’s Android speed test app during the lockdown.

For this report, only suburbs where a minimum of 100 households performed speed tests were eligible for inclusion.

The results showed that Midstream Estate had the highest average download speed at 42Mbps.

Midstream Estate is located between Centurion and Midrand, with excellent connectivity options for residents.

Supersonic and Openserve offer fibre connections with speeds of up to 200Mbps, while Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, and Rain have LTE coverage in the area. Rain and Vodacom also have 5G coverage.

The results further showed that eighteen of the top 20 suburbs are in Gauteng. The only exceptions are Umhlanga Rocks in Kwazulu-Natal and Camps Bay in the Western Cape.

This is not surprising as most fibre operators like Vumatel and Openserve initially focussed their fibre rollouts in Gauteng. Most suburbs in Gauteng subsequently have fibre connections.

Mobile operators like Rain, Vodacom, and MTN also focussed on Gauteng for their initial 4G and 5G rollouts.

Therefore households which cannot get fibre typically have 4G or 5G coverage, which also offer high speeds.

Suburbs with the highest broadband speeds in South Africa

The table below provides an overview of the suburbs with the highest download speeds in South Africa.

Suburbs with the highest broadband speeds in South Africa
Suburb Province Download Speed (Mbps) Upload Speed (Mbps) Latency (ms)
Midstream Estate Gauteng 42.10 31.59 32
Centurion Gauteng 37.83 22.99 60
Umhlanga Rocks Kwazulu-Natal 37.48 42.65 28
Florida Gauteng 36.89 7.34 35
Kensington Gauteng 36.15 19.04 64
Bellevue Gauteng 35.14 15.96 37
Moreletapark Gauteng 34.05 19.20 41
Roodepoort Gauteng 33.82 25.17 32
Randjesfontein Gauteng 33.16 32.80 20
Atholl Gauteng 32.84 22.88 34
Sandown Gauteng 30.58 24.56 31
Bryanston Gauteng 30.17 23.48 54
Camps Bay Western Cape 29.74 23.65 68
Linksfield Gauteng 29.57 13.67 52
Allen’s Nek Gauteng 29.31 17.21 36
Ferndale Gauteng 29.21 13.65 37
Clayville Gauteng 28.70 23.24 69
Brackendowns Gauteng 28.67 23.65 82
North Riding Gauteng 28.52 15.53 33
Fleurhof Gauteng 28.21 11.73 22

