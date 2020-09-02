Telkom launches 1TB LTE deal for R999

Telkom has launched a SIM-only 1TB LTE deal for R999 with no fair use policy on a month-to-month agreement.

Telkom said the COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged it to offer this “SIM-only Smart Broadband Wireless deal that will ensure that people don’t run out of data”.

The new 1TB service is available on Telkom’s 2,300MHz LTE/LTE-A network.

The company added that its “game-changer 1 terabyte (1TB) worth of data” has:

No fair usage policy (FUP)

No speed limit (it is truly unlimited)

No contract – it’s month-to-month

“This 1TB SIM-only deal allows you to work, learn, entertain and collaborate without the worry of depleting your data,” said Gugu Mthembu, executive for brand and product at Telkom.

Telkom’s 1TB LTE deal comes in two options:

SIM-only 1TB data at R999 per month on a month-to-month offer.

1TB data and a Huawei B-535 router for R1,069 per month on a 24-month contract.

Telkom noted that the data has a 60-day validity and that the offer is coverage-dependent and subject to an address check.

