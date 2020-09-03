The best broadband service you can buy for R999

Telkom recently launched a 1TB LTE deal for R999 with no fair use policy or speed limits on a month-to-month agreement.

The service is offered over Telkom’s 2,300MHz LTE/LTE-A network which offers average speeds of between 20 and 40Mbps.

The “just-under R1,000” price tag is what many South Africans associate with a high-end broadband service, which is no surprise.

R1,000 is a psychological price barrier, and R999 has therefore become a popular price point for many high-end broadband services.

When Telkom first launched ADSL in 2002, for example, users paid just under R1,000 per month for a 512kbps service with a 3GB usage limit.

Since then, the R1,000 price barrier remained a prominent feature of the South African broadband market.

Today there are numerous high-end broadband products available to South Africans for R999, which include fibre, DSL, LTE, and 5G products.

These products include Rain’s unlimited 5G service, Supersonic’s 200GB LTE offering, and MTN’s 5G service on a 36-month contract.

This raises the question: which are the best sub-R1,000 broadband services that are currently available in South Africa?

The table below provides an overview of the top fibre, DSL, LTE, and 5G products available for R999 or less.

Best Broadband Deals for R999 or less ISP Service Download Speed Usage Limit Monthly price Cybersmart LightSpeed Fibre 500Mbps Unlimited R899 Axxess Just DSL 40Mbps Unlimited R945 Vodacom 5G 500Mbps 200GB R949 RSAWEB LinkAfrica Fibre 50Mbps Unlimited R995 Afrihost Vumatel Fibre 50Mbps Unlimited R997 MWEB Openserve Fibre 100Mbps Unlimited R999 Telkom LTE 30Mbps 1TB R999 Rain 5G 200Mbps Unlimited R999 Supersonic LTE 20Mbps 200GB R999 MTN 5G 500Mbps Unlimited R999

