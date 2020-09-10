New Telkom LTE packages and free data upgrades from Axxess

Axxess has upgraded four of its existing Telkom LTE packages to offer clients additional data free of charge.

“These upgrades are free and there are no price changes to the existing monthly data packages,” Axxess said.

Existing clients will automatically be upgraded to their new package sizes on 1 October 2020.

These upgrades coincide with Axxess launching four new Telkom LTE packages, offering clients between 30GB and 90GB of anytime data per month.

The images below provide an overview of the free Telkom LTE upgrades and the new LTE packages launched by Axxess.

Free Axxess Telkom LTE upgrades

New Axxess Telkom LTE packages

Now read: Axxess DSL price cuts in new promotion