The best options for South Africans without fibre

Fibre is often the best choice for South Africans when it comes to home broadband, but it is not available everywhere.

Areas without fibre coverage have to settle for less reliable and relatively expensive connectivity options such as ADSL or fixed-LTE.

Recent developments have led to these alternatives becoming significantly more attractive, however, with the launch of “naked ADSL” and fixed-5G products offering great value.

After Openserve’s launch of Pure Connect, a wholesale DSL product which excludes the cost of a copper line from Telkom Retail, many ISPs were able to offer uncapped DSL products that were significantly cheaper.

Vodacom and Rain now also offer fixed-5G products with high download speeds and an expanding coverage area.

Fixed-LTE is also becoming less expensive over time, and the coverage of fixed-LTE networks is far greater than that of 5G.

Another option for users without fibre is to sign up for a Wireless Internet service provider (WISP), which offer their own wireless connectivity solutions in specific areas.

Users can find a WISP with coverage in their area via a sign-up page on the Wireless Access Providers’ Association (WAPA) website.

We have detailed the major available broadband alternatives to fibre in South Africa, comparing the prices and capabilities of DSL, fixed-LTE, and 5G solutions.

Fixed-LTE, 5G, and DSL

5G, fixed-LTE, and DSL each have their own strengths and weaknesses, and the best option for you will depend on how you use your connection.

If you are lucky enough to be within a 5G coverage area, you will be able to sign up for a high-speed wireless broadband solution, although your data usage may be capped depending on your provider.

Rain offers uncapped data on both its Unlimited Home 5G Standard and Premium products. The Standard product is limited to 30Mbps and high-definition (720p) video streaming, while the Premium product offers up to 200Mbps and unlimited streaming resolution.

Vodacom’s 5G products are all capped and are only available on 24- or 36-month contracts.

DSL coverage is widespread in South Africa, but buyers should note that if they are in an area covered by Openserve fibre they will need to sign up for fibre instead, as DSL in these areas is being discontinued.

Copper infrastructure is also prone to theft and outages, which means you may see more service interruptions depending on the state of the infrastructure in your area.

Fixed-LTE is available in many areas across South Africa and is offered through a number ISPs by MTN and Telkom.

Rain offers its own uncapped 4G product, as well as pay-as-you-use services which are priced at R50 per GB.

Product comparison

We compared the price, data allocations, and connection speeds of the major fibre alternatives in South Africa below.

ADSL / VDSL ISP Network Data Download Speed Upload Speed Price per month Telkom Openserve Uncapped 4Mbps 512Kbps R329 Vox Openserve Uncapped 4Mbps 512Kbps R375 Axxess Openserve Uncapped 4Mbps 512Kbps R395 Afrihost Openserve Uncapped 4Mbps 512Kbps R447 RSAWEB Openserve Uncapped 4Mbps 512Kbps R494 Vox Openserve Uncapped 10Mbps 1Mbps R575 Axxess Openserve Uncapped 10Mbps 1Mbps R595 Telkom Openserve Uncapped 10Mbps 1Mbps R599 Afrihost Openserve Uncapped 10Mbps 1Mbps R697 RSAWEB Openserve Uncapped 10Mbps 1Mbps R724 Vox Openserve Uncapped 20Mbps 1.5Mbps R675 Telkom Openserve Uncapped 20Mbps 1.5Mbps R699 Axxess Openserve Uncapped 20Mbps 1.5Mbps R745 Afrihost Openserve Uncapped 20Mbps 1.5Mbps R797 RSAWEB Openserve Uncapped 20Mbps 1.5Mbps R1,054 Vox Openserve Uncapped 40Mbps 10Mbps R875 Telkom Openserve Uncapped 40Mbps 10Mbps R899 Axxess Openserve Uncapped 40Mbps 10Mbps R945 Afrihost Openserve Uncapped 40Mbps 10Mbps R997 RSAWEB Openserve Uncapped 40Mbps 10Mbps R1,534 Fixed-LTE / Home 4G (SIM-Only) ISP Network Data Download Speed Upload Speed Price per month Afrihost MTN 30GB + 30GB 10-150Mbps 10-150Mbps R199 Telkom Telkom 20GB + 20GB 10-150Mbps 10-150Mbps R199 Axxess Telkom 30GB + 30GB 10-150Mbps 10-150Mbps R199 RSAWEB MTN 25GB + 25GB 10-150Mbps 10-150Mbps R195 Supersonic MTN 30GB + 30GB 10-150Mbps 10-150Mbps R249 Vox Telkom 20GB + 20GB 10-150Mbps 10-150Mbps R199 Afrihost MTN 60GB + 60GB 10-150Mbps 10-150Mbps R349 Telkom Telkom 60GB + 60GB 10-150Mbps 10-150Mbps R399 Axxess Telkom 70GB + 70GB 10-150Mbps 10-150Mbps R399 RSAWEB MTN 50GB + 50GB 10-150Mbps 10-150Mbps R345 Supersonic MTN 60GB + 60GB 10-150Mbps 10-150Mbps R399 Vox Telkom 40GB + 40GB 10-150Mbps 10-150Mbps R299 Afrihost MTN 150GB + 150GB 10-150Mbps 10-150Mbps R749 Telkom Telkom 120GB + 120GB 10-150Mbps 10-150Mbps R699 Axxess Telkom 120GB + 120GB 10-150Mbps 10-150Mbps R699 RSAWEB MTN 100GB + 100GB 10-150Mbps 10-150Mbps R545 Supersonic MTN 150GB + 150GB 10-150Mbps 10-150Mbps R799 Vox Telkom 120GB + 120GB 10-150Mbps 10-150Mbps R699 Afrihost MTN 200GB + 200GB 10-150Mbps 10-150Mbps R949 Telkom Telkom 220GB + 220GB 10-150Mbps 10-150Mbps R999 Axxess Telkom 220GB + 220GB 10-150Mbps 10-150Mbps R999 RSAWEB MTN 250GB + 250GB 10-150Mbps 10-150Mbps R1,495 Supersonic MTN 200GB + 200GB 10-150Mbps 10-150Mbps R999 Vox Telkom 220GB + 220GB 10-150Mbps 10-150Mbps R999 Telkom Telkom 1TB 10-150Mbps 10-150Mbps R999 Rain Rain Uncapped 10Mbps 10Mbps R479 Afrihost MTN Uncapped 10-150Mbps 10-150Mbps R2,949 5G (Router included) ISP Network Data Download Speed Upload Speed Price per month Vodacom Vodacom 100GB + 100GB 150-200Mbps 15Mbps R1,199 x 24 Vodacom Vodacom 200GB + 200GB 150-200Mbps 15Mbps R1,499 x 24 Vodacom Vodacom 300GB + 300GB 150-200Mbps 15Mbps R1,599 x 24 Vodacom Vodacom 400GB + 400GB 150-200Mbps 15Mbps R1,799 x 24 Rain Rain Uncapped 30Mbps 30Mbps R699 Rain Rain Uncapped 200Mbps+ 50Mbps+ R999

