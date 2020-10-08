Best big data deals in South Africa

MTN recently launched a promotional fixed-LTE deal which includes 1TB of data and a bundled router.

The deal is priced at only R1,059 per month and includes 1TB of Anytime data in addition to 110GB of Night Express data.

MTN revealed this 1TB LTE special in its Y’ello Deals catalogue for October 2020, and it said the MTN Home Wi-Fi 1TB contract deal will be available until 31 October 2020.

This follows Telkom’s launch of a SIM-only 1TB LTE deal for R999 in September with no fair use policy on a month-to-month agreement.

Telkom said the COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged it to offer this “SIM-only Smart Broadband Wireless deal that will ensure that people don’t run out of data”.

These new 1TB products complement the existing big data products with usage limits ranging between 10GB and 300GB.

For people who do not want to watch their data usage, Rain is offering three uncapped offerings ranging between R479 per month and R999 per month.

These wireless products are offered over the mobile operators’ LTE and 5G networks.

Big data deals

The table below provides an overview of the best big data deals from Vodacom, MTN, Cell C, Telkom, and Rain.