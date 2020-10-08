Best big data deals in South Africa

8 October 2020

MTN recently launched a promotional fixed-LTE deal which includes 1TB of data and a bundled router.

The deal is priced at only R1,059 per month and includes 1TB of Anytime data in addition to 110GB of Night Express data.

MTN revealed this 1TB LTE special in its Y’ello Deals catalogue for October 2020, and it said the MTN Home Wi-Fi 1TB contract deal will be available until 31 October 2020.

This follows Telkom’s launch of a SIM-only 1TB LTE deal for R999 in September with no fair use policy on a month-to-month agreement.

Telkom said the COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged it to offer this “SIM-only Smart Broadband Wireless deal that will ensure that people don’t run out of data”.

These new 1TB products complement the existing big data products with usage limits ranging between 10GB and 300GB.

For people who do not want to watch their data usage, Rain is offering three uncapped offerings ranging between R479 per month and R999 per month.

These wireless products are offered over the mobile operators’ LTE and 5G networks.

Big data deals

The table below provides an overview of the best big data deals from Vodacom, MTN, Cell C, Telkom, and Rain.

Network Anytime Data Night Data Price
10GB to 40GB
Telkom 10GB 10GB R99
Vodacom 10GB 10GB R149
Cell C 10GB 10GB R149
Vodacom 20GB 20GB R199
Telkom 40GB 40GB R199
50GB to 90GB
Vodacom 50GB 30GB R299
Telkom 60GB 60GB R299
MTN 75GB 75GB R299
Vodacom 80GB 50GB R399
Telkom 70GB 70GB R399
Telkom 90GB 90GB R499
100GB to 120GB
Vodacom 100GB 100GB R599
MTN 110GB 110GB R399
Telkom 120GB 120GB R699
200GB to 300GB
Vodacom 200GB 200GB R899
MTN 200GB 200GB R699
Telkom 220GB 220GB R999
Vodacom 300GB 300GB R999
1TB
Telkom 1TB R999
MTN 1TB 110GB R1,059
Unlimited
Rain 4G (10Mbps limit) Unlimited Unlimited R479
Rain 5G Standard (30Mbps limit) Unlimited Unlimited R699
Rain 5G Unlimited Unlimited R999

