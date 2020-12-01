What’s Next – In conversation with Ermano Quartero

Ermano Quartero is an experienced Managing Executive at Vodacom with a demonstrated history of working in the telecommunications industry.
Quartero has been with Vodacom Business for the past 13 years, building and driving the fixed-line business.
He was instrumental in setting up South Africa’s very first Managed Network Services Provider and Hosting company.
Ermano has a deep understanding of the underlying telecoms market in South Africa and understands the infrastructure, support, and products required to deliver best-of-breed IT solutions to South African businesses.
Ermano has worked for leading ICT companies like IBM, T-Systems, Dimension Data and Internet Solutions.
In this interview, Quartero gives some background on what SD-WAN is and its relevance within various industries.
Quartero shares some of the benefits SD-WAN provides to South African businesses and how businesses can digitally transform and become more efficient with an SD-WAN solution.
He also provides reasons why speed and security are critical for connectivity and how Vodacom SD-WAN excels in these areas.
The full interview with Ermano Quartero is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.