What’s Next – In conversation with Ermano Quartero

Ermano Quartero is an experienced Managing Executive at Vodacom with a demonstrated history of working in the telecommunications industry.

Quartero has been with Vodacom Business for the past 13 years, building and driving the fixed-line business.

He was instrumental in setting up South Africa’s very first Managed Network Services Provider and Hosting company.

Ermano has a deep understanding of the underlying telecoms market in South Africa and understands the infrastructure, support, and products required to deliver best-of-breed IT solutions to South African businesses.

Ermano has worked for leading ICT companies like IBM, T-Systems, Dimension Data and Internet Solutions.

In this interview, Quartero gives some background on what SD-WAN is and its relevance within various industries.

Quartero shares some of the benefits SD-WAN provides to South African businesses and how businesses can digitally transform and become more efficient with an SD-WAN solution.

He also provides reasons why speed and security are critical for connectivity and how Vodacom SD-WAN excels in these areas.

The full interview with Ermano Quartero is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.