Supersonic offers free uncapped LTE while you wait for fibre

Supersonic has launched a new special offer which will provide new fibre customers with free uncapped LTE while they wait for their fibre to be installed.

This offer will be available from 1 December 2020 until 31 January 2021 and has been implemented to account for the delay in fibre installations normally experienced over the festive season.

“Like most businesses in South Africa, Fibre Network Operators (FNO’s) also ‘shut down’ operations during the festive period which has previously caused a delay in installation for customers who decide to order their fibre in December,” Supersonic said in a statement.

“This year, Supersonic is making this freeze period easier to handle by automatically giving every customer who orders a fibre service complimentary uncapped Home Broadband (F-LTE) to tide them over till their fibre is installed.”

The ISP said once the customer’s home is made fibre-ready by their FNO, Supersonic will complete their fibre installation. Until this point, the free uncapped LTE home broadband service will remain active.

“If you would like to check fibre availability in your area, try the Supersonic fibre broadband availability checker,” the company said. “You simply type in your suburb to check Fibre optic broadband availability near you.”

Supersonic LTE

Supersonic’s fixed-LTE broadband products run on MTN’s mobile network, and a number of data packages are available to purchase on a month-to-month basis.

The ISP is also running a Black Friday sale, offering two discounted packages – one with a 60GB data cap and the other uncapped.

These are priced as follows per month:

Supersonic 60GB (30GB Anytime + 30GB Night Express) LTE – R199

Supersonic Uncapped LTE – R999

These Black Friday specials are available until 4 December and can be purchased from the ISP’s website.