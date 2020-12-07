Surprise result in new South African ISP ratings

The November 2020 South African ISP ratings revealed that MTN was the top service provider, outperforming Afrihost and Cool Ideas.

The ISP ratings are based on thousands of customer satisfaction ratings from South African broadband users between 1 November and 30 November 2020.

These customer satisfaction ratings are collected through MyBroadband’s Android and iOS speed test apps.

After a user performs a speed test on these platforms, they are asked to rate their ISP based on their overall satisfaction with the service.

These customer satisfaction ratings are then processed to produce a score out of 10 for each ISP. The higher the score, the better the service provider.

Last month MTN recorded the highest average ranking of 7.92, followed by Afrihost on 7.83, and Cool Ideas on 7.79.

While Afrihost and Cool Ideas were expected to top the ISP rankings, MTN was a surprise addition to the top 3.

MTN’s higher rating in November is likely linked to its aggressive Black Friday data deals, which offered consumers and businesses good value for money.

MTN’s network quality has always been excellent, which helped it to rank in fourth place in Q3 2020.

Through its Black Friday deals, it has significantly improved its value proposition as well, which helped it to top the rankings this time around.

Cell C was rated as the worst ISP in South Africa in November, followed by Telkom and Rain.

The table below shows the average customer satisfaction score of the largest ISPs in South Africa.

South African ISP Rankings ISP Average Rating MTN 7.89 Afrihost 7.83 Cool Ideas 7.79 Supersonic 7.43 Webafrica 7.21 RSAWEB 7.03 Vox 7.01 Vodacom 6.59 HeroTel 5.86 MWEB 5.69 Rain 5.59 Telkom 5.42 Cell C 5.20

Smaller ISPs

To ensure accurate results, the table above only lists ISPs which received a significant number of votes over the testing period.

Many prominent ISPs did not receive enough votes to be included in the report, but their average scores remain of interest.

The table below shows the average scores of smaller ISPs. It should be noted that this information should not be compared to the list above and cannot be used for any brand claims.

ISP Ranking of Smaller ISPs ISP Rating Cybersmart 9.43 Mind-the-Speed 8.60 Wirulink 8.50 Metrofibre 8.00 Liquid Telecom 7.88 Airmobile 7.87 Home-Connect 7.71 Internet Solutions 7.67 BitCo Home 7.14 Level-7 6.94 Rocketnet 6.25 Jenny Internet 5.76 IBITS Internet 4.80

