Supersonic extends Black Friday deals

Supersonic has announced it has extended its Home Uncapped Broadband Black Friday deals until 18 December 2020.

The offers – which were originally only set to run until 4 December – include these two fixed-LTE packages:

Uncapped Home Broadband – R999 per month

60GB (30GB/30GB) Home Broadband – R199 per month

The ISP typically charges R249 for its 60GB package, which means customers will be saving 20% on the second deal.

Normally, there is no uncapped Home Broadband package available, with the largest data cap on offer being a 400GB (200GB+200GB) package for R999 per month.

These deals will be available on a month-to-month basis, which means customers won’t be required to sign up to a long-term contract. The prices also include a free-to-use router for as long as the service remains active.

“While you wait” promotion

Supersonic recently also launched a special “While You Wait” offer which provides new fibre customers with free uncapped LTE while they wait for their fibre to be installed.

This offer will be available until 31 January 2021 and has been implemented to account for the delay in fibre installations normally experienced over the festive season.

The ISP said once the customer’s home is made fibre-ready by their FNO, Supersonic will complete their fibre installation. Until this point, the free uncapped LTE home broadband service will remain active.

This Home Broadband promotion includes a free-to-use router and is a simple month to month contract.

“We had really great results from our Black Friday promotion and we would like to extend this to afford more customers the opportunity to have access to Uncapped Home Broadband on a simple month to month contract – either permanently or while they wait for fibre,” said Managing Director for Supersonic Calvin Collett.

