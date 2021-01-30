The best fixed-LTE deals in South Africa, starting at R49 per month

Cell C launched its new Home Connecta suite of fixed-LTE products on 20 November 2020, taking on Telkom, MTN, Rain, and Vodacom.

Cell C discontinued its previous fixed-LTE services, which was offered through Internet Solutions, in August 2018 after deciding to exit the wholesale fixed-LTE sector.

At the time, Cell C said it was reviewing its product portfolio, and as part of this review, it has taken the decision to exit from wholesale fixed-LTE as it was no longer feasible.

The operator has now re-entered the market with competitively priced fixed-LTE products which range between 20GB and 1TB.

Cell C told MyBroadband the introduction of the new Home Connecta products aligns with its new operating model, which is underpinned by partner roaming agreements and aimed at delivering a broad range of competitively priced, digital lifestyle offers to its customers.

“We are driven to deliver a range of connectivity products to suit every kind of customer and pocket,” Cell C said.

The new Home Connecta products deliver an alternative to home fibre connectivity by using fixed-LTE which is easier to install and activate.

Connecta currently runs on Cell C’s own network but is being migrated in tranches, based on geographic location, to MTN’s network.

It should be noted that Home Connecta plans offer fixed 4G/LTE access only, with no fall back to 2G/3G. Should your 4G/LTE coverage be weak or fail, you will not have any 2G/3G coverage.

It is therefore important that customers first confirm that they have sufficient fixed 4G/LTE coverage before purchasing any of the Home Connecta plans.

Fixed-LTE prices compared

Cell C’s Home Connecta products compare favourably with comparable fixed-LTE products in the market.

The table below provides an overview of the latest fixed-LTE prices from Cell C, Vodacom, MTN, Cell C, and Telkom.

Fixed-LTE Broadband Products Operator Total Data Anytime Data After-Hours Data Monthly Price MTN 10GB 5GB 5GB R49 Cell C 10GB 5GB 5GB R59 Telkom 10GB 5GB 5GB R59 20GB to 80GB Telkom 20GB 10GB 10GB R99 Cell C 30GB 15GB 15GB R149 Cell C 50GB 25GB 25GB R179 Telkom 80GB 40GB 40GB R199 100GB to 180GB Cell C 100GB 50GB 50GB R199 Vodacom 100GB 50GB 50GB R899 Telkom 120GB 60GB 60GB R299 Telkom 140GB 70GB 70GB R399 MTN 150GB 75GB 75GB R299 Telkom 180GB 90GB 90GB R499 200GB to 240GB Cell C 200GB 100GB 100GB R389 Vodacom 200GB 100GB 100GB R1,199 MTN 220GB 110GB 110GB R399 Telkom 240GB 120GB 120GB R699 400GB to 440GB Cell C 400GB 200GB 200GB R699 MTN 400GB 200GB 200GB R699 Telkom 440GB 220GB 220GB R999 1TB Cell C 1TB 1,000GB – R899 MTN 1TB 1,000GB – R1,059 Telkom 1TB 1,000GB – R999 Unlimited Rain Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited R699 Telkom Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited R899

