The best fixed-LTE deals in South Africa, starting at R49 per month

Cell C launched its new Home Connecta suite of fixed-LTE products on 20 November 2020, taking on Telkom, MTN, Rain, and Vodacom.
Cell C discontinued its previous fixed-LTE services, which was offered through Internet Solutions, in August 2018 after deciding to exit the wholesale fixed-LTE sector.
At the time, Cell C said it was reviewing its product portfolio, and as part of this review, it has taken the decision to exit from wholesale fixed-LTE as it was no longer feasible.
The operator has now re-entered the market with competitively priced fixed-LTE products which range between 20GB and 1TB.
Cell C told MyBroadband the introduction of the new Home Connecta products aligns with its new operating model, which is underpinned by partner roaming agreements and aimed at delivering a broad range of competitively priced, digital lifestyle offers to its customers.
“We are driven to deliver a range of connectivity products to suit every kind of customer and pocket,” Cell C said.
The new Home Connecta products deliver an alternative to home fibre connectivity by using fixed-LTE which is easier to install and activate.
Connecta currently runs on Cell C’s own network but is being migrated in tranches, based on geographic location, to MTN’s network.
It should be noted that Home Connecta plans offer fixed 4G/LTE access only, with no fall back to 2G/3G. Should your 4G/LTE coverage be weak or fail, you will not have any 2G/3G coverage.
It is therefore important that customers first confirm that they have sufficient fixed 4G/LTE coverage before purchasing any of the Home Connecta plans.
Fixed-LTE prices compared
Cell C’s Home Connecta products compare favourably with comparable fixed-LTE products in the market.
The table below provides an overview of the latest fixed-LTE prices from Cell C, Vodacom, MTN, Cell C, and Telkom.
|Fixed-LTE Broadband Products
|Operator
|Total Data
|Anytime Data
|After-Hours Data
|Monthly Price
|MTN
|10GB
|5GB
|5GB
|R49
|Cell C
|10GB
|5GB
|5GB
|R59
|Telkom
|10GB
|5GB
|5GB
|R59
|20GB to 80GB
|Telkom
|20GB
|10GB
|10GB
|R99
|Cell C
|30GB
|15GB
|15GB
|R149
|Cell C
|50GB
|25GB
|25GB
|R179
|Telkom
|80GB
|40GB
|40GB
|R199
|100GB to 180GB
|Cell C
|100GB
|50GB
|50GB
|R199
|Vodacom
|100GB
|50GB
|50GB
|R899
|Telkom
|120GB
|60GB
|60GB
|R299
|Telkom
|140GB
|70GB
|70GB
|R399
|MTN
|150GB
|75GB
|75GB
|R299
|Telkom
|180GB
|90GB
|90GB
|R499
|200GB to 240GB
|Cell C
|200GB
|100GB
|100GB
|R389
|Vodacom
|200GB
|100GB
|100GB
|R1,199
|MTN
|220GB
|110GB
|110GB
|R399
|Telkom
|240GB
|120GB
|120GB
|R699
|400GB to 440GB
|Cell C
|400GB
|200GB
|200GB
|R699
|MTN
|400GB
|200GB
|200GB
|R699
|Telkom
|440GB
|220GB
|220GB
|R999
|1TB
|Cell C
|1TB
|1,000GB
|–
|R899
|MTN
|1TB
|1,000GB
|–
|R1,059
|Telkom
|1TB
|1,000GB
|–
|R999
|Unlimited
|Rain
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|R699
|Telkom
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|R899
