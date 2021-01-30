The best fixed-LTE deals in South Africa, starting at R49 per month

30 January 2021

Cell C launched its new Home Connecta suite of fixed-LTE products on 20 November 2020, taking on Telkom, MTN, Rain, and Vodacom.

Cell C discontinued its previous fixed-LTE services, which was offered through Internet Solutions, in August 2018 after deciding to exit the wholesale fixed-LTE sector.

At the time, Cell C said it was reviewing its product portfolio, and as part of this review, it has taken the decision to exit from wholesale fixed-LTE as it was no longer feasible.

The operator has now re-entered the market with competitively priced fixed-LTE products which range between 20GB and 1TB.

Cell C told MyBroadband the introduction of the new Home Connecta products aligns with its new operating model, which is underpinned by partner roaming agreements and aimed at delivering a broad range of competitively priced, digital lifestyle offers to its customers.

“We are driven to deliver a range of connectivity products to suit every kind of customer and pocket,” Cell C said.

The new Home Connecta products deliver an alternative to home fibre connectivity by using fixed-LTE which is easier to install and activate.

Connecta currently runs on Cell C’s own network but is being migrated in tranches, based on geographic location, to MTN’s network.

It should be noted that Home Connecta plans offer fixed 4G/LTE access only, with no fall back to 2G/3G. Should your 4G/LTE coverage be weak or fail, you will not have any 2G/3G coverage.

It is therefore important that customers first confirm that they have sufficient fixed 4G/LTE coverage before purchasing any of the Home Connecta plans.

Fixed-LTE prices compared

Cell C’s Home Connecta products compare favourably with comparable fixed-LTE products in the market.

The table below provides an overview of the latest fixed-LTE prices from Cell C, Vodacom, MTN, Cell C, and Telkom.

Fixed-LTE Broadband Products
Operator Total Data Anytime Data After-Hours Data Monthly Price
MTN 10GB 5GB 5GB R49
Cell C 10GB 5GB 5GB R59
Telkom 10GB 5GB 5GB R59
20GB to 80GB
Telkom 20GB 10GB 10GB R99
Cell C 30GB 15GB 15GB R149
Cell C 50GB 25GB 25GB R179
Telkom 80GB 40GB 40GB R199
100GB to 180GB
Cell C 100GB 50GB 50GB R199
Vodacom 100GB 50GB 50GB R899
Telkom 120GB 60GB 60GB R299
Telkom 140GB 70GB 70GB R399
MTN 150GB 75GB 75GB R299
Telkom 180GB 90GB 90GB R499
200GB to 240GB
Cell C 200GB 100GB 100GB R389
Vodacom 200GB 100GB 100GB R1,199
MTN 220GB 110GB 110GB R399
Telkom 240GB 120GB 120GB R699
400GB to 440GB
Cell C 400GB 200GB 200GB R699
MTN 400GB 200GB 200GB R699
Telkom 440GB 220GB 220GB R999
1TB
Cell C 1TB 1,000GB R899
MTN 1TB 1,000GB R1,059
Telkom 1TB 1,000GB R999
Unlimited
Rain Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited R699
Telkom Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited R899

