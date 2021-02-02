Test your speed and win prizes worth R25,000

MyBroadband’s Speed Test App, which is available to Android and iOS users, offers an easy way for South Africans to test their broadband speed.

The app is free to download and use, is ad-free, and allows users to test the download speed, upload speed, and latency of their Internet connection.

Users are also able to rate their mobile operator and Internet service provider (ISP). This data is used to rank broadband providers in South Africa.

To encourage users to take the app for a spin, MyBroadband has launched a new giveaway where users can win a Huawei P40 Pro+ smartphone and cash worth R25,000.

To enter the giveaway, here is what you must do:

Perform a speed test using the App. It can be done over your mobile network or Wi-Fi.

Rate your provider after the speed test.

Post a screen shot of your test in this forum thread.

Bonus prize

You can win a bonus prize by rating the MyBroadband Android Speed Test App here.

It should be noted that mobile data used for speed tests on your mobile network will count towards your monthly usage allowance, and these speed tests can use a lot of data when testing a high-speed network.

Good news is that MTN has zero-rated the MyBroadband Speed Test App, which means MTN subscribers will not be charged for the data used when running speed tests.