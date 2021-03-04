Big South African ISP showdown in 2021

The latest MyBroadband Insights report reveals that Cool Ideas, Afrihost, and RSAWEB are the best Internet service providers (ISPs) in South Africa.

MyBroadband Insights is the research arm of MyBroadband.co.za and provides industry-leading reports on the South African ICT industry.

Its latest report compared Internet service providers on network performance and customer satisfaction.

This report used data from MyBroadband’s Speed Test App which offers an easy way for South Africans to test their broadband speed.

The app is free to download and use and allows users to test the download speed, upload speed, and latency of their Internet connection.

After a user performed a speed test, they can also rate their ISP based on their overall satisfaction with the service they receive.

To ensure a neutral testing environment, MyBroadband’s speed test servers are hosted in Teraco’s vendor-neutral data centres.

MyBroadband has speed test servers at NAPAfrica’s peering points in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban.

The data for this report was collected between 1 January 2021 and 28 February 2021 and included speed test results from 416,618 tests conducted across South Africa.

Only speed tests which were performed over a Wi-Fi connection were used, which means it is representative of fixed-broadband connections.

The data showed that South Africa had an average download speed of 8.95Mbps during January and February 2021.

The average customer satisfaction rating for all South African ISPs was 6.94 (out of 10).

There were three ISPs with an average customer satisfaction rating over 80% – Cool Ideas (8.87), Afrihost (8.11), and RSAWEB (8.03).

Rain had the worst customer satisfaction rating on 5.61, followed by Telkom on 6.12 and Herotel on 6.28.

The table below provides an overview of the best and worst Internet service providers in South Africa.

It should be noted that only ISPs with a significant number of speed test results were included in the report.