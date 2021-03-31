South Africa’s best ever prepaid LTE deals – from R59 for 10GB

Cell C has launched new Home Connecta Flexi prepaid LTE plans with prices starting at R59 for 5GB anytime data and 5GB after-hours data.

The new prepaid LTE plans complement the company’s existing Home Connecta suite of fixed-LTE contract products which were launched on 20 November 2020.

Cell C said its new Home Connecta products align with its new operating model, which is underpinned by partner roaming agreements.

“Our partnership with MTN offers us the widest LTE network coverage in South Africa with speeds that rival a fibre connection,” Cell C said.

It added that the new products are aimed at delivering a broad range of competitively priced, digital lifestyle offers to its customers.

“We are driven to deliver a range of connectivity products to suit every kind of customer and pocket,” Cell C said.

The new Home Connecta products deliver an alternative to home fibre connectivity by using fixed-LTE which is easier to install and activate.

“With speeds of up to 150Mbps in optimum network and coverage conditions, you’d be hard pressed to find a better connection for your home,” Cell C said.

Pricing starts at R59 for 10GB (5GB + 5GB) and increases to R899 for 1TB of anytime data. Data which is not used gets carried over for up to 60 days.

Cell C highlighted that their new Home Connecta Flexi prepaid LTE plans removes bill shock. “When you run out of data, simply top up,” it said.

The table below provides an overview of the new Cell C Home Connecta Flexi prepaid LTE plans.

Cell C Home Connecta Flexi Package Anytime Data Nite Data Validity Carry Over Price 10GB 5GB 5GB 30 days 30 days R59 20GB 10GB 10GB 30 days 30 days R139 50GB 25GB 25GB 30 days 30 days R179 100GB 50GB 50GB 30 days 30 days R199 200GB 100GB 100GB 30 days 30 days R389 400GB 200GB 200GB 30 days 30 days R699 1TB 1TB — 30 days 30 days R899

Home Connecta Flexi summary