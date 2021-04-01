MTN launches new fixed-LTE packages, starting at R269 for 120GB

MTN has launched new capped fixed-LTE packages under its MyMTN Home and MyMTN Business plans.

“We are harnessing the best network in South Africa to cater for the customer looking for more affordable home connectivity by leveraging the strength, reliability and speed of our network,” said Mapula Bodibe, Chief Consumer Officer at MTN South Africa.

MTN’s new fixed-LTE proposition includes a promotional offering on its MyMTN Home 120GB package.

At R269 per month, customers get a monthly allocation of 50GB anytime data, 50GB night express data, 10GB music streaming data, and a 10GB bundle for video conferencing.

Another noteworthy addition to the MyMTN Home line-up is the 500GB plan, which is priced at R699 per month on a 24-month contract.

This plan is split evenly between anytime and night express data – providing customers with 250GB each per month.

All of the MyMTN Home plans taken on contract include a 6-month subscription to Apple Music and a fixed-LTE router.

Month-to-month option

Select MyMTN Home packages are also available on a SIM-only month-to-month payment plan, which includes the first month free.

To qualify for this offer, customers must purchase a fixed-LTE router from any MTN store starting from R1,999. This offer is valid from 1 April till 30 June 2021.

The table below shows the new MyMTN Home fixed-LTE packages on offer.