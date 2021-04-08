Cape Town is South Africa’s top broadband area

The latest South African fixed-broadband report revealed that the Cape Town CBD is the area which recorded the highest average broadband speed in Q1 2021.

The report is based on 636,786 speed tests using MyBroadband’s speed test app and 867,425 tests using MyBroadband’s web-based portals.

These speed test results were processed to find the average download speed, upload speed, and latency in neighbourhoods across South Africa.

To ensure a neutral testing environment, MyBroadband’s speed test platforms are hosted at Teraco’s vendor neutral data centres.

MyBroadband has servers at NapAfrica’s Internet peering points in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban, which are hosted in Teraco’s data centres.

These servers are connected via 10Gbps links to NapAfrica to ensure there is enough capacity to support high-speed broadband tests.

The report showed that the Cape Town CBD had the highest average download speed at 73Mbps, followed by Dainfern at 58Mbps, and Randjesfontein at 51Mbps.

Other neighbourhoods in the top 10 are Midstream Estate in Centurion, Franschhoek, Durban CBD, Irene, Atholl, Northcliff, and Broadacres.

The high average speeds are thanks to fibre rollouts and the latest wireless technologies – like 5G and LTE-A – becoming available in these areas.

These technologies mean broadband speeds exceeding 100Mbps are now commonplace in South Africa. This, in turn, drives up the average speed in the country.

The table below shows the top broadband areas in South Africa, ranked according to average download speed.