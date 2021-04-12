Cell C’s new prepaid fixed-LTE tested in a smartphone – with surprising results

Cell C’s new Home Connecta Flexi performed exceptionally well when used as a mobile data service in a high-end smartphone.

This was revealed in drive tests performed by MyBroadband around Gauteng using Samsung Galaxy S9 and Huawei P40 Pro smartphones.

Cell C launched its new Home Connecta Flexi products last month, offering prepaid LTE plans starting at R59 for 5GB anytime data and 5GB after-hours data.

These products offer the most affordable prepaid LTE data in South Africa and are aimed at providing an alternative to home fibre connectivity.

Prices range from R59 for 10GB (5GB + 5GB) to R899 for 1TB of anytime data. Data which is not used is carried over for up to 60 days.

To put these prices in perspective, a 2GB prepaid data bundle with 1GB after-hours data from Cell C costs R95.

While Cell C’s new Home Connecta Flexi service is meant to be used in a router in a fixed location at home, it works in any LTE enabled device.

MyBroadband decided to see if it can be used in a smartphone as a mobile data service, considering 91% of all sites Cell C uses on its own and MTN’s networks are LTE enabled.

To test the service, MyBroadband purchased and activated a new Cell C SIM. Home Connecta Flexi only works on a new Cell C SIM.

We then migrated to the Home Connecta Flexi tariff plan by inserting the SIM into a smartphone and dialing *108*2#.

After activating the Home Connecta Flexi service, we recharged with R200 airtime and purchased a 100GB Home Connecta Flexi bundle for R199.

It was time to test Cell C’s fixed-LTE service in an environment it was not intended for – used in a smartphone at high speed across Gauteng.

Cell C’s fixed-LTE coverage map shows only spotty coverage in the areas where MyBroadband did the drive tests.

We therefore expected connectivity problems and failed speed tests in many areas without fixed-LTE coverage. This did not happen.

Apart from three tests which were hampered by technical gremlins, not a single speed test failed.

The highest speeds were, in fact, achieved in areas where the Cell C map showed no coverage.

The top download speed was 89Mbps while the highest upload speed was 24Mbps. The median download speed was 32Mbps.

Latency was fairly consistent at around 20ms, which is suitable for most applications.

Considering many of these tests were performed at speeds above 100km/h inside a car, the performance far exceeded expectations.

Most tests showed much higher download speeds than upload speeds. This is what one would expect from a home broadband service.

MyBroadband’s drive tests showed that Cell C’s Home Connecta Flexi is suitable to be used in a smartphone as a data service.

It provides a great alternative to traditional prepaid data products, especially for people with dual-SIM phones.

It may even start to eat into Rain’s market share for those who are looking for a high-usage data service for their smartphone.

Test Results Summary

Cell C Home Connecta Flexi Test Summary Measure Result Highest Download Speed 88.70Mbps Highest Upload Speed 23.80Mbps Lowest Latency 18ms Median Download Speed 32.42Mbps Median Upload Speed 6.39Mbps Median Latency 21ms

Raw Test Results