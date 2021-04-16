Uncapped broadband from Afrihost for R297 per month

Afrihost has slashed the price of its Pure DSL packages with an uncapped, unshaped broadband service now available at under R300 per month.

The Pure DSL price adjustments follow Openserve’s decision to upgrade speeds and cut prices on its copper network.

Openserve reduced rental prices on its Pure Connect product – also called Naked ADSL – on 1 April 2021.

Existing 1Mbps and 2Mbps copper services were also upgraded to 5Mbps at the current 2Mbps price.

Afrihost has committed to passing on these savings to its subscribers and it has now unveiled its new DSL rates.

Pricing starts at R297 per month for an uncapped 5Mbps service and increases to R697 per month for an uncapped 40Mbps package.

4Mbps DSL subscribers will be upgraded to 10Mbps, but still pay R150 per month less for the service.

10Mbps clients will be upgraded to 20Mbps, while 20Mbps users will be upgraded to 40Mbps. Both groups will save R100 per month on their subscriptions.

Afrihost will also cover the R999 setup fee for new Pure DSL subscribers.

The ISP highlighted that its Pure DSL packages are uncapped, unshaped, and unthrottled.

“There are no usage thresholds so you can use as much data as you like, whenever you like. No throttling or shaping will be applied,” Afrihost said.

The table below provides an overview of the new Afrihost Pure DSL prices. These are all-included rates, including the DSL line and data.

New Afrihost Pure DSL Prices Old Package Old Price New Package New Price Saving 4Mbps R447 5Mbps R297 R150 10Mbps R697 10Mbps R397 R300 20Mbps R797 20Mbps R597 R200 40Mbps R997 40Mbps R697 R300

