Work-from-home jobs at Amazon in South Africa – strict broadband requirement

To apply for an Amazon work-from-home job in South Africa, you need a fibre line with a minimum speed of 10Mbps.

Amazon is currently on a recruitment drive in South Africa with 157 full-time positions and 3 seasonal jobs.

The recruitment drive started last year after Amazon announced it would hire 3,000 new customer service employees in South Africa.

An Amazon spokesperson told MyBroadband the new jobs included remote and flexible work-from-home positions.

The company is currently recruiting “2021 full time work from home customer service associates”.

These customer support associates will assist Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk retail customers from the United States and Europe.

To apply for the position, you must have a Grade 12 (Matric) or equivalent NQF Level 4 qualification.

The position also requires a minimum of 12-month service industry experience and intermediate computer knowledge.

These are virtual customer service positions which means employees may reside anywhere in South Africa.

There is, however, a strict broadband connection requirement – an existing and dedicated 10Mbps uncapped fibre line.

Amazon explicitly states that people with ADSL lines, LTE, and Wi-Fi connections are not eligible for this role.

The company highlighted that detailed proof of connectivity would be required.

“The Internet account must be in your name and at your home address and confirm your line is fibre and the Internet speed is at least 10Mbps download,” Amazon said.

This requirement is understandable. The role requires support agents to communicate with people in the United States and Europe.

A stable connection with low latency and jitter is needed to support this communication, and fibre is the most suitable.

Good news is that most fibre connections in South Africa will satisfy Amazon’s work-from-home requirements.

Openserve’s entry-level fibre service offers a download speed of 25Mbps and minimum upload speed of 5Mbps.

Vumatel’s entry-level service is a symmetrical 10Mbps service while Octotel’s speeds start at 15Mbps and Frogfoot’s at 30Mbps.