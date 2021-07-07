Best fibre ISP in South Africa

The Q2 2021 South African ISP report revealed that Cool Ideas, Afrihost, and Axxess are the best Internet service providers (ISPs) in South Africa.

The report is based on data collected through MyBroadband’s mobile apps and web-based speed test portals between 1 April 2021 and 30 June 2021.

After a user performs a speed test, they are asked to rate their ISP based on their satisfaction with the service.

These customer satisfaction ratings are then processed to produce a customer satisfaction percentage for each ISP. Higher scores indicate a better customer experience.

Over the reporting period, South African broadband users performed over a million tests on MyBroadband’s speed test platform.

Cool Ideas, which has dominated the ISP rankings since the lockdown started, continued to top the list with an average score of 85%. Afrihost was second with 80%, followed by Axxess and RSAWEB on 78% each.

Cool Ideas co-founder Andre Jooste said the secret behind their success is their strong belief in customer satisfaction.

“It is pivotal for us to make sure we keep our customers happy, give them the best service, and give them a great Cool Ideas experience,” Jooste said.

On the other end of the scale, Rain and Cell C were the only two ISPs with a customer satisfaction score below 60%.

Rain has been struggling with poor network performance and lacking client support after the lockdown hit, and these problems still linger.

Rain is addressing these problems by expanding coverage, protecting against load-shedding outages, and employing more support staff to improve customer support.

The wireless broadband provider is also migrating 4G customers with poor speeds to 5G to compensate for network congestion in some areas.

Cell C has been dropping down the rankings since its network migration started.

Many Cell C Internet users complain about poor speeds and a lack of client support, which shows in the rankings.

The table below shows the customer satisfaction scores of prominent South African ISPs.

A few prominent ISPs did not receive enough votes to be included in the main ranking. Their average scores remain of interest and are shown in the second part of the table.

South African ISP Rankings Large ISPs Customer Satisfaction Rating Cool Ideas 85% Afrihost 80% Axxess 78% RSAWEB 78% Internet Solutions 76% Webafrica 76% Home Connect 74% MTN 74% Vox 70% MWEB 69% Vodacom 68% HeroTel 66% Supersonic 65% Telkom 62% Cell C 59% Rain 56% Smaller ISPs Percentage Cybersmart 88% Rocketnet 82% Level-7 79% Wirulink 78% Metrofibre Networx 78% Liquid 71% Jenny Internet 53%

