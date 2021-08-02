South African neighbourhoods with the highest mobile speeds

New research by MyBroadband Insights revealed that Bryanston, Universitas, and Dan Pienaar are the South African neighbourhoods with the highest average mobile speeds.

MyBroadband Insights uses crowdsourced data from the MyBroadband Speed Test App and controlled drive tests to collect network performance data.

The research is based on speed test data collected between 1 April 2021 and 20 July 2021. Over 300,000 samples were used for this report.

To ensure a neutral testing environment, MyBroadband’s speed test servers are hosted in Teraco’s vendor-neutral data centres.

The servers are located at NAPAfrica’s peering points in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban with a 10Gbps interconnect.

The results revealed that Bryanston, a neighbourhood in Johannesburg, has the highest average download speed at 82Mbps.

Two neighbourhoods in Bloemfontein — Universitas and Dan Pienaar — finished second and third at 80Mbps and 77Mbps respectively.

The rest of the top 10 neighbourhoods are Umhlanga Ridge, Moreleta Park, Lyttelton Manor, Doringkloof, Century City, Heuwelsig, and Wembley.

The table below shows the average download and upload speeds of South Africa’s top mobile broadband neighbourhoods.