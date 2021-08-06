Top broadband neighbourhoods in South Africa — with one averaging over 78Mbps

Fourways in Johannesburg is the neighbourhood in South Africa with the fastest average broadband download speed.

This is according to an analysis of 659,117 speed tests performed using MyBroadband’s speed test app on Android between 1 April 2021 and 20 July 2021.

We analysed these speed tests to calculate the average download speed, upload speed, and latency on broadband connections in South African neighbourhoods.

MyBroadband uses servers located in Teraco’s vendor-neutral data centres to ensure these speed tests were neutral.

This includes servers at NAPAfrica’s Internet peering points in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban, which are hosted in Teraco’s data centres.

To ensure enough capacity to support high-speed broadband tests, these servers are connected via 10Gbps links to NAPAfrica.

The analysis showed that Fourways had the highest average download speed of around 79Mbps.

Fourways has been punted as one of the fastest-developing commercial and residential hubs in Sandton, Johannesburg.

It is home to several affluent estates, including Cedar Creek, Cedar Lakes, Fourways Gardens, Dainfern, Dainfern Valley, Daingern Ridge, and Fernbrook estates.

On the commercial side, it offers the popular Montecasino leisure and casino complex and furniture and home decor hub Design Quarter. Major shopping malls include Fourways Mall and Cedar Square.

Fourways was followed by The Reeds, a residential suburb in Centurion.

Speed tests in this neighbourhood showed an average download speed of about 51Mbps.

Notably, The Reeds residents enjoyed higher upload speeds than those in Fourways, at 56Mbps compared to around 40Mbps.

The town of Robertson in the Western Cape placed third on the list with an average download speed of just over 50Mbps and is the only area not in Gauteng.

Three suburbs in Pretoria East were also in the top 10 – Faerie Glen, Moreleta Park, and Equestria.

The remaining neighbourhoods were Wonderboom South, Bredell AH, Bergbron, and Roohuiskraal, all located in Pretoria or Johannesburg.

The table below shows South Africa’s top 10 fixed broadband areas, ranked by download speed.

Top 10 broadband neighbourhoods in South Africa Area Province Download Upload Latency 1 Fourways,

Johannesburg Gauteng 78.96Mbps 39.55Mbps 32 2 The Reeds,

Centurion Gauteng 50.98Mbps 55.91Mbps 26 3 Robertson Western Cape 50.28Mbps 35.18Mbps 33 4 Faerie Glen,

Pretoria East Gauteng 47.69Mbps 33.41Mbps 34 5 Wonderboom South,

Pretoria North Gauteng 44.67Mbps 50.97Mbps 35 6 Bredell AH,

Kempton Park Gauteng 44.26Mbps 36.94Mbps 26 7 Bergbron,

Randburg Gauteng 43.95Mbps 17.54Mbps 20 8 Moreleta Park,

Pretoria East Gauteng 43.86Mbps 30.62Mbps 36 9 Equestria,

Pretoria East Gauteng 43.52Mbps 33.94Mbps 24 10 Rooihuiskraal,

Centurion Gauteng 43.31Mbps 36.25Mbps 27

Now read: Best fibre ISP in South Africa