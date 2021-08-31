Cell C Home Connecta Flexi tested â€” with surprising results

Cell C’s Home Connecta Flexi offers an affordable prepaid option for South Africans looking for a large data package for their smartphone.

Cell C launched its Home Connecta Flexi prepaid LTE plans in March 2021, complementing its post-paid Home Connecta products, which it launched on 20 November 2020.

Cell Câ€™s promotional material claims its partnership with MTN offers it the widest LTE network coverage in South Africa with speeds that rival a fibre connection.

“With speeds of up to 150Mbps in optimum network and coverage conditions, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better connection for your home,” Cell C says.

“No digging, no trenching, no waiting. Simply plug in your LTE router, and you’re good to go.”

Cell C promotes Cell C Home Connecta Flexi as a fixed-line broadband service, with the benefits of a prepaid data product.

“Home Connecta is designed for use in a fixed location and will perform at its best when used as such,” Cell C states.

“Should a subscriber use their Home Connecta Flexi service outside of the fixed LTE coverage area, Cell C accepts no responsibility for poor LTE network coverage or signal reliability.”

Home Connecta Flexi prices start at R59 for 5GB anytime data and 5GB after-hours data and increases to R899 for 1TB. Unused data gets carried over for up to 60 days.

The service offers an affordable alternative to fibre or DSL, but it may also suit people looking for a data-only smartphone service.

The service is supported primarily on the 1,800MHz and 2,300MHz radio frequency spectrum bands with no fallback to 2G or 3G networks.

Modern smartphones support the 1,800MHz and 2,300MHz frequency bands, raising the question of whether Cell C’s coverage is good enough to use as a mobile data product.

The Cell C fixed-LTE coverage map shows good coverage in the Gauteng area, but there are many areas without any service.

MyBroadband tested the coverage and speed of Cell C’s Home Connecta Flexi last week, with impressive results.

All testing was done with Samsung Galaxy S21 5G smartphones in and around Pretoria and Centurion.

Home Connecta Flexi’s coverage and speeds were similar to the company’s standard prepaid service.

It remained connected in areas where Cell C’s fixed-LTE coverage shows no coverage, producing speeds similar to Cell C’s standard prepaid products.

“The coverage of the Cell C Home Connecta Flexi was a lot wider than what is claimed on the official Cell C Coverage map, even though Cell C does not guarantee connection outside these specified areas,” the MyBroadband researcher said.

“From the results, it seems that the Home Connecta Flexi package runs on the same network as a normal Cell C prepaid SIM.”

The table below provides an overview of the test results of Cell C’s Home Connecta Flexi, compared to Cell C’s other products.