Elon Musk says Starlink will exit beta in October

Elon Musk, CEO at SpaceX, announced on Twitter that the company’s Starlink satellite broadband would leave its beta status next month, two months later than initially planned.

The company had targeted worldwide coverage by September 2021; however, the service is currently only available as a beta in limited regions.

The Starlink system, which uses numerous low-orbit satellites to provide a continuous beam of broadband Internet service, is intended to provide high-speed connectivity to widespread regions of the planet.

The beta is currently limited mainly to North America and regions in Europe; however, there are noteworthy exceptions, such as Australia and New Zealand, which also have access to the beta service.

The company plans on expanding the service to Mexico and Japan, with subsidiaries of Starlink also registered in South Africa and the Philippines.

The website currently says that Starlink is targeting coverage in South Africa in 2022 and that the availability of the service is subject to regulatory approval.

SpaceX said it had shipped 100,000 Starlink terminals by the end of August, and this number is expected to increase as more regions get access to the service.

Musk had previously announced that he expected the service to be out of the beta by the end of August and that he expected it to have “possibly over 500,000 users within 12 months”.

