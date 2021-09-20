Blistering fast mobile broadband speeds in South Africa recorded

The latest data recorded through MyBroadband’s speed test app revealed that Vodacom and MTN produced speeds over 700Mbps on their mobile networks.

The peak speed recorded on Vodacom’s network was 732Mbps using a Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G in Noordwyk, Midrand — next to the Vodacom Offices.

The highest speed on MTN’s network was 704Mbps using a Huawei P40 Pro in Petervale in Johannesburg.

This research is based on over 400,000 speed test samples collected between 1 June 2021 and 20 September 2021 through MyBroadband’s mobile speed test app.

MyBroadband’s speed test servers are located at NAPAfrica’s Internet peering points in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban to ensure a neutral testing environment.

As these servers are located at Internet breakout points, it provides a true reflection of the speeds users around South Africa experience.

All the top speed test results came from Vodacom and MTN. It should not come as a surprise.

Vodacom and MTN have invested billions per year in their networks, including rolling out 5G and upgrading their backhaul networks.

The table below provides an overview of the top 15 speed test results recorded over the last few months.

To avoid duplication, we considered only the fastest test from each unique device recorded in our dataset.