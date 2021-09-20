Blistering fast mobile broadband speeds in South Africa recorded

20 September 2021

The latest data recorded through MyBroadband’s speed test app revealed that Vodacom and MTN produced speeds over 700Mbps on their mobile networks.

The peak speed recorded on Vodacom’s network was 732Mbps using a Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G in Noordwyk, Midrand — next to the Vodacom Offices.

The highest speed on MTN’s network was 704Mbps using a Huawei P40 Pro in Petervale in Johannesburg.

This research is based on over 400,000 speed test samples collected between 1 June 2021 and 20 September 2021 through MyBroadband’s mobile speed test app.

MyBroadband’s speed test servers are located at NAPAfrica’s Internet peering points in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban to ensure a neutral testing environment.

As these servers are located at Internet breakout points, it provides a true reflection of the speeds users around South Africa experience.

All the top speed test results came from Vodacom and MTN. It should not come as a surprise.

Vodacom and MTN have invested billions per year in their networks, including rolling out 5G and upgrading their backhaul networks.

The table below provides an overview of the top 15 speed test results recorded over the last few months.

To avoid duplication, we considered only the fastest test from each unique device recorded in our dataset.

Android Speed Tests
Download (Mbps) Upload (Mbps) Latency (ms) Device Network Area
732 80 15 Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G Vodacom Noordwyk
704 102 13 Huawei P40 Pro MTN Petervale
700 56 19 Huawei P40 Pro Vodacom Noordwyk
695 41 19 Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Vodacom Noordwyk
650 102 12 Huawei P40 Pro MTN Witpoort (Beaulieu)
646 104 12 Huawei P40 Pro MTN Waterval City
639 94 13 Huawei P40 Pro MTN Pine Slopes AH
630 90 16 Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G MTN Magaliessig
627 65 11 Huawei P40 Pro MTN Bryanston
604 53 17 Samsung Galaxy A32 5G MTN Sundowner
602 104 14 Huawei P40 Pro MTN Plooysville AH
594 43 32 Samsung Galaxy S21 5G MTN Stellenbosch Central
590 73 16 Huawei P40 Pro MTN West Beach
587 48 17 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Vodacom Century City
586 67 24 Samsung Galaxy S21 5G MTN Langenhoven Park

