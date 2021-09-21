DStv Internet launched

MultiChoice has launched DStv Internet with MTN as its network partner to provide Internet access to those who do not have access to fibre services.

The company said that the move is to diversify its offering as part of MultiChoice’s ongoing evolution from a traditional video entertainment business.

DStv Internet is a fixed wireless access service, and the company said it will use a SIM card and Wi-Fi router.

Customers can choose from three data packages: 25GB, 110GB, and 220GB.

DStv customers have the benefit of choosing from bundled offerings that include data options with their DStv subscription package.

The DStv Internet offering also includes an exclusive new premium service called DStv Trusted Home, an AI-driven network security and Wi-Fi management solution developed jointly by MultiChoice’s digital platform security subsidiary Irdeto, and Minim.

The DStv Trusted Home comes with an iOS and Android app, promises to protect your home network from online security threats and malicious attacks, and keep children safer online with parental control features.

The DStv Trusted Home app is only available for use with DStv Internet routers. There are two router models that customers can purchase: the ZTE 286C and the ZTE 286 R.

The routers are included in the bundle and contract offerings. The prices are as follows:

25GB daytime + 25GB night time + ZTE MF286R — R229 per month (24 months)

110GB daytime + 110GB night time + ZTE MF286C — R499 per month (24 months)

220GB daytime + 250GB night time + ZTE MF286C — R799 per month (24 months)

“Great speed on its own is no longer enough, consumers demand more,” said Shane McCarthy, COO of video entertainment at Irdeto.

“In a time when people spend more time online than ever before, Wi-Fi management and security of their home network and parental controls around children’s behaviour online have become increasingly important services for operators to provide.”

Nyiko Shiburi, chief executive officer of MultiChoice South Africa said that the AI-driven network security and Wi-Fi management system lets broadband providers strengthen their reputation by providing a superior broadband experience.

“The collaboration has enabled MultiChoice to provide the best security features for DStv Internet,” said Shiburi.

As part of the launch of DStv Internet, the first 20,000 customers will receive a free 12-month subscription to the DStv Trusted Home app.

After 12 months, customers will have the chance to opt out or add a monthly charge of R30 to their DStv Internet bill.

Consumers will be able to purchase DStv Internet online through the DStv website or at DStv walk-in centres across South Africa.