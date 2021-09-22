DStv Premium with Internet bundle prices revealed

MultiChoice says it will bundle its new DStv Internet wireless broadband services with DStv packages, offering discounts ranging from just under 6% to just over 10%.

The pay-TV provider said these bundles unlock the real value for its customers who take up DStv Internet services.

DStv Internet is available in three different packages: 25GB, 110GB, and 220GB.

All packages run on the MTN network and include an allocation of after-hours data equal to its portion of anytime data.

The 25GB+25GB package, therefore, includes 25GB of anytime data and 25GB of night-time data that subscribers may use between midnight and 05:00 daily.

Each of these DStv Internet packages will be bundled with MultiChoice’s pay-TV services, ranging from DStv Access to DStv Premium.

These bundles are 24-month contracts that include a Wi-Fi router, DStv Internet SIM and subscription, and a DStv package.

The table below summarises the prices of DStv Internet bundles combined with DStv Access, Family, Compact, Compact Plus, and Premium.

It also shows the regular price if you bought the DStv video entertainment package and DStv Internet service separately.

For this comparison, to calculate the “regular price”, we added the 24-month DStv contract pricing, excluding a decoder, to the 24-month contract pricing of DStv Internet.