DStv taking on ISPs like Afrihost and Telkom – with a big marketing plan

MultiChoice recently launched DStv Internet to compete in the South African ISP market and is spending big money to sign up customers.

In a press statement on 21 September, MultiChoice said it “launched DStv Internet to provide Internet access to those who do not have access to fibre services”.

“The move to bring more value to customers and diversify its offering is part of MultiChoice’s ongoing evolution from a traditional video entertainment business,” it said.

MultiChoice is reselling MTN’s fixed-LTE service and is now competing against Internet service providers (ISPs) like Afrihost, Axxess, Mweb, and Cool Ideas.

It also takes on fixed-wireless broadband providers, like MTN, Telkom, Vodacom, Cell C, and Rain.

Unlike the pay-TV market, where MultiChoice enjoyed a monopoly for decades, it is now entering a fiercely competitive market.

South African ISPs offer excellent service levels and have evolved to survive on business models with very thin margins.

It is currently not clear what MultiChoice’s big selling point will be. It charges more than MTN for similar products without any benefit to subscribers.

MultiChoice’s DStv and Internet bundles offer some savings through packaging a DStv and Internet subscription in a 24-month contract, but this is unlikely to be enough to make people jump ship.

The table below provides an overview of how MultiChoice’s DStv Internet products stack up against similar products in the market.

Fixed-LTE Products Provider Anytime data After-hours data Monthly price Cell C Home Connecta Flexi 25GB 25GB R179 Afrihost LTE 30GB 30GB R199 Mweb LTE 30GB 30GB R199 DStv Internet 25GB 25GB R199 Telkom 20GB 20GB R199 MyMTN Home Wi-Fi 110GB 110GB R399 DStv Internet 110GB 110GB R479 Mweb 100GB 100GB R529 Afrihost LTE 100GB 100GB R549 Telkom 120GB 120GB R699 Rain 5G Home Basic Unlimited Unlimited R499 MyMTN Home Wi-Fi 250GB 250GB R599 Rain 5G Home Standard Unlimited Unlimited R699 DStv Internet 220GB 220GB R779 Afrihost LTE 200GB 200GB R949 Mweb 200GB 200GB R979 Telkom 220GB 220GB R999 Rain 5G Home Premium Unlimited Unlimited R999

The beginnings of MultiChoice’s strategy for how it plans to attract customers has now emerged.

MultiChoice has revealed that DStv Internet has partnered with top local content creators to connect the unconnected.

These content creators — or ambassadors — will help promote DStv Internet through activations and experiences in the coming months.

“These campaigns will delight their communities and raise awareness around safe, enjoyable and productive Internet usage,” MultiChoice said.

The DStv Internet ambassadors include Kuhle Kookie Sonkosi, Vuyelwa Halana, Thenjiwe Moseley, Khanyisa Madubula, Jonas Lekganyane, Dillan Oliphant, and Candice Chirwa.

It is assumed that MultiChoice will use the DStv platform as a prominent marketing channel to reach millions of households.

It can also use direct marketing as it has access to nearly 9 million South African DStv subscribers.

Whether this marketing strategy will be enough to convince South Africans to opt for DStv Internet instead of MTN, Vodacom, Cell C, Telkom, Rain, Afrihost, or Axxess remains to be seen.

What is clear is that MultiChoice is putting its financial and marketing muscle behind its Internet plans.

Now read: DStv Internet pricing has a big problem