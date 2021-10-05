Big surprise in South African ISP rankings

RSAWeb has dethroned Cool Ideas as the top Internet service provider (ISP) in South Africa in the latest ISP rankings.

The Q3 2021 South African ISP report revealed that RSAWeb is the top-rated ISP, followed by Cool Ideas and Afrihost.

The report is based on data collected through MyBroadband’s mobile speed test apps and web-based speed test portals between 1 July 2021 and 30 September 2021.

After a user performs a speed test, they are asked to rate their ISP based on their satisfaction with the service.

These customer satisfaction ratings are then processed to produce a customer satisfaction percentage for each ISP. Higher scores indicate a better customer experience.

Over the reporting period, South African broadband users performed around a million tests on MyBroadband’s speed test platform.

RSAWeb, which ranked fourth in the previous report, improved its customer satisfaction score from 78% to 81% to take the top spot.

Cool Ideas, which has dominated the ISP rankings over the last year, dropped to second place with an average score of 79%. Afrihost finished third with a score of 75%.

Rain continued to struggle with poor customer satisfaction ratings. The wireless provider finished last with an average customer satisfaction rating of 59%.

Rain previously said it is addressing these problems by expanding its coverage, protecting against load-shedding outages, and employing more support staff to improve customer support.

Rain’s rapidly growing 5G coverage has also made it possible to migrate 4G customers with poor speeds to 5G, which will improve service levels.

The table below shows the customer satisfaction scores of prominent South African Internet service providers.

ISPs that did not receive enough votes to be included in the main ranking are shown in the second part of the table.

South African ISP Ranking ISP Customer Satisfaction Rating RSAWEB 81% Cool Ideas 79% Afrihost 75% Webafrica 74% Home Connect 70% Axxess 69% Vox 68% Vodacom 68% Supersonic 68% MWEB 65% MTN 64% HeroTel 64% Cell C 62% Telkom 62% Rain 59% ISP Customer Satisfaction Rating Cybersmart 87% Rocketnet 82% Level-7 Internet 81% Ikeja 73% Metrofibre Networx 72% Iclix Pty Ltd 68% Liquid Telecom 68% Megasurf 68% Seacom 68% Internet Solutions 67% MacroLAN 62% Screamer Telecoms 58% Letaba Networks 53% Jenny Internet 52%

