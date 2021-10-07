MTN launches uncapped home data deals — starting from R499

Mobile network operator MTN has launched new uncapped fixed-LTE Internet deals, starting from R499 per month.

General manager for residential at MTN South Africa, Megan Nicholas, said the operator was excited to give customers packages that offer access to “high-speed uncapped streaming, endless connectivity, and coverage with always-on reliability”.

The MyMTN Home Uncapped packages offer unlimited mobile data at maximum speeds ranging between 10Mbps and 30Mbps.

Packages are available on 24-month contracts with a free router included for sign-ups within the first three months of the product’s launch, until 31 December 2021. After this period, the router will cost an additional R100 per month.

The packages are also available on SIM-only on a month-to-month basis. Customers can use a qualifying router or pay upfront for one from MTN to use this offer.

All of the packages come with a fair usage policy (FUP), which means that speeds will be reduced once a certain usage threshold is reached.

The new uncapped packages that are available are as follows:

Up to 10Mbps Uncapped with 400GB FUP — R499

Up to 20Mbps Uncapped with 600GB FUP — R699

Up to 30Mbps Uncapped with 700GB FUP — R799

On the 10Mbps package, speeds will be capped at 2Mbps once 400GB of data is consumed.

For the 20Mbps and 30Mbps deals, speeds will drop to 4Mbps once their respective 600GB and 700GB thresholds are reached.

MTN added it will launch new Business Uncapped Fixed LTE deals later this month.