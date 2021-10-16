Uncapped data where fibre and mobile networks fear to tread in South Africa

For many South Africans living in rural areas, Internet connectivity options such as LTE and fibre broadband are limited or non-existent.

There is an alternative — satellite Internet services — which provide data links to regions of South Africa that do not otherwise have coverage.

Providers such as Vox YahClick, Paratus, and MorClick offer uncapped satellite Internet services that will provide connectivity in the country’s rural areas.

These providers typically offer packages with speeds ranging from 5Mbps to 20Mbps — sufficient for 720p quality streaming.

Notably, one provider analysed in this comparison, Paratus, also offers packages with download speeds of 30Mbps and 50Mbps.

However, all of Paratus’s packages are subject to fair use policy (FUP) limitations that will see speeds reduced as specific data limits are reached. Their FUP is available here.

The satellite Internet industry is expected to get more competitive in the coming years as networks such as Elon Musk’s Starlink and Amazon’s Project Kuiper aim to provide similar services worldwide.

Until then, geostationary satellite alternatives are available in South Africa — subject to the installation of the receiving terminal on your property.

“While the news on the low-earth orbit developments such as Starlink tends to draw the media’s attention, there are fundamental changes happening in the development of current and future geostationary fleets such as the Intelsat EPIC constellation,” said Dawie de Wet, CEO of Q-KON and chief engineer for Twoobii.

“In this space, we will shortly see software-defined satellites and satellites with 1Tbps capacity.”

Uncapped satellite Internet services designed for home use in South Africa are summarised in the table below.