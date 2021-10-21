What Rain does better than Vodacom and MTN

South Africans should not underestimate the one advantage South Africa’s youngest mobile network operator, Rain, has over its more established competition — month-to-month offers with online sign-ups and cancellations.

MTN recently launched MyMTN Home Uncapped packages, taking on Rain’s popular unlimited LTE and 5G products.

While our test results revealed MTN’s new products lived up to their claims in terms of performance, the sign-up process left much to be desired.

MTN offers its latest packages on either a 24-month contract with a router or a SIM-only month-to-month deal.

However, its website does not indicate that you have to go into a store if you don’t want to sign up for a long-term contract.

MTN told MyBroadband it planned to allow customers to purchase these offers online at a later stage.

Upon our initial visit to a store with documents in hand, we were told that neither a drivers’ licence card we had brought along nor the copy of an original ID we had provided would suffice.

After collecting our original ID, we headed back to the nearest MTN store and were first in line to be helped.

While we communicated our clear intent to take out the offer on month-to-month, the agent attempted to coerce us to take the 24-month contract with the router for about 10 minutes before giving up.

It appeared there was an incentive for dissuading customers from taking a month-to-month offer.

Then began an elaborate application process.

We had to provide an original ID, proof of address, proof of income, and three months’ bank statements, despite MTN stating the benefits of the month-to-month payment option is that it required no credit checks or completing complicated paperwork.

We also had to take a router along to prove that we had one that was supported on MTN’s fixed-LTE network.

Later, we signed a debit order and were not given the option to have the monthly payment deducted from a credit card.

MTN told us we could change the payment method later, but this option was not available on the app, so it would presumably require an email or phone call to the customer service centre.

The in-store process took about an hour and 10 minutes to complete while travelling to and fro took about another hour. It was the same as taking out a long-term contract.

Compare this to Rain’s process, and it’s clear which operator does month-to-month better.

For 4G, you can buy a Rain SIM from one of more than 200 Clicks stores or have it delivered via Mr D Food. It can also be bought through Takealot.

Once you have it, an online RICA process lets you take a photo of your ID document and proof of address not older than three months using a smartphone.

Rain then processes the application, and after you have made your first upfront payment, the SIM card is activated. The entire process is paperless and takes around one to two hours: no credit checks, no debit orders, no particular routers required.

If you are unhappy with the product, you can cancel it on the app or website, and an agent will contact you within 24 hours to complete the process.

You can then decide to have the cancellation effected immediately or after your next payment. Because the payment is made via a card, there are no issues with cancelling debit orders.

To its credit, MTN has among the largest selection of month-to-month deals, even though they must be taken out in store.

Vodacom offers no month-to-month packages that can be taken out online or otherwise, which means customers either have to fork out thousands on prepaid upfront or tie themselves to a long term contract and hope that their financial situation remains favourable for its duration.

Telkom provides month-to-month SIM-only plans on some of its FreeMe TopUp packages.

Cell C also lets you take out month-to-month packages online.

With mobile network performance varying from one day to the next and the spectrum issue being a major sticking point, it seems underhanded to force consumers into long-term commitments if they have no guarantee of reliable performance.

While often faltering in network performance against the more established operators, Rain gives you the freedom to jump ship with no penalty.

Perhaps it is time the bigger players also come to the party.

While it’s understandable that providing devices to customers month-to-month comes with a risk, there is no reason a SIM-only deal should not be available online.

