Elon Musk says Starlink could be installed on airlines

Elon Musk has said that Starlink is discussing the installation of its internet services with airlines, allowing air travellers to experience “low latency, half gigabit connectivity in the air”.

He did not provide further information on the discussions but said that users should let Starlink know if they want the service on their go-to airline.

It is not yet known which airlines have been approached or from when the service will be available.

Starlink’s parent company SpaceX first indicated its intentions to bring the service to moving vehicles, including cars and aeroplanes, in March 2021.

Planes would be fitted with “Earth Stations Aboard Aircraft” — the company indicated in its filing with the Federal Communication Commission.

Yes, we are talking to airlines about installing Starlink. Please let them know if you want it on your airliner. Low latency ~half gigabit connectivity in the air! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 14, 2021

The low-orbit satellite network is designed to provide low latency and high-speed internet connectivity across the globe, mainly targeting underserviced regions, and could compete with fibre services.

According to SpaceX, the company has more than 1,600 satellites in low-orbit, with intentions to increase this number to 42,000.

Starlink’s website states that the service intends to provide coverage in South Africa in 2022, subject to regulatory approval.

In August, the company announced that it had shipped over 100,000 Starlink terminals and that the service is due to leave beta status this month.