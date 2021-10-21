We cancelled a Rain 5G service — and it was easier than expected

MyBroadband tested Rain’s cancellation process and found it to be simple and effective.

Some of Rain’s competitive advantages include month-to-month Internet access with online sign-ups and easy cancellations.

We recently purchased Rain’s Unlimited Home 5G Basic for testing, and the online ordering process and service activation was a breeze.

Many Rain subscribers complained that while ordering is easy, the problems come in when you try to cancel the service.

MyBroadband decided to test Rain’s cancellation process to see if it is indeed challenging.

Our experience was very good. Rain makes it possible to cancel a service by clicking on the cancel SIM button under SIM management on the Rain client portal.

After clicking this button, we received an email from the support desk stating that they would be in touch soon. Ten minutes later we received a call from Rain.

The support team enquired why we were cancelling the service. After that, the agent said they would process the cancellation and that a courier would be in touch to collect the free-to-use router.

The next communication was at the end of our usage period 15 days later, via email, to confirm the address where the router must be collected. Rain also provided details of the courier that would perform the collection.

The router was collected three days later, and the subscription was removed from the Rain account in question.

While user experiences may differ, the cancellation process went smoothly in this test case.