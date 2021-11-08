50GB to uncapped — South African mobile data battle

Several South African mobile networks offer many large or uncapped data packages, which are great options for home users without fibre.
MTN and Rain sell uncapped mobile data packages at price points that are competitive and often even cheaper than fibre packages from some major ISPs and network operators.
For example, you can get a Rain Basic 5G package for R499 per month, which offers up to a 20Mbps download speed.
If you don’t have Rain 5G coverage, you can get a MyMTN Home Fixed LTE package with up to 10Mbps speeds for the same price.
By comparison, 20/5Mbps fibre package from Webafrica on the Vumatel network is R549 per month.
Though this is faster than the MTN package, fibre coverage is still very limited in South Africa.
The chances of having fixed LTE coverage in your area are much higher, which makes it a more viable option for most households.
The table below shows the uncapped mobile data packages available in South Africa for less than R1,000 per month.
|Uncapped mobile data packages
|Package
|Limits
|Package
|Price
|Rain Unlimited 4G 24/7
|10Mbps speeds
360p streaming
VPNs throttled
|Month-to-month:
SIM-only
|R479
|Rain 5G Basic
|20Mbps speeds
720p streaming
VPNs throttled
|Month-to-month:
Free-to-use router
|R499
|MyMTN Home Fixed LTE Uncapped 10Mbps
|First 400GB – 10Mbps
Remaining usage – 2Mbps
|Month-to-month: No router
24-month contract: Router
|R499
|Rain 5G Standard
|30Mbps speed
1080p streaming
|Month-to-month:
Free-to-use router
|R699
|MyMTN Home Fixed LTE Uncapped 20Mbps
|First 700GB – 20Mbps
Remaining usage – 4Mbps
|Month-to-month: No router
24-month contract: Router
|R699
|Telkom SmartBroadband Wireless LTE Unlimited
|First 250GB – 10Mbps
Next 50GB – 4Mbps
Remaining usage – 2Mbps
|Contract
|R749
|MyMTN Home Fixed LTE Uncapped 30Mbps
|First 600GB – 30Mbps
Remaining usage – 4Mbps
|Month-to-month: SIM-only
24-month contract: Router
|R799
|Afrihost MTN Pure LTE Uncapped
|Up to 100Mbps
|Month-to-month:
SIM-only
|R949
|Rain 5G Premium
|“Ultra-fast” speeds
|Month-to-month: Free-to-use router
|R999
|Supersonic Uncapped Fixed LTE
|Up to 150Mbps speeds
|Month-to-month: Free-to-use router
|R999
If you don’t require an uncapped package or cannot afford to pay around R500 or more per month on an Internet connection, there are affordable capped packages that have copious amounts of data.
If you are a less regular Internet user but need your connection to be fast when you do use it, then a capped package might also be a better option than uncapped.
MTN advertises up to 150Mbps download speeds on its capped MyMTN Home Fixed LTE packages, for example, which is much faster than the 30Mbps maximum speed on its high-end uncapped fixed LTE product.
Curiously, Vodacom limits the speeds on its capped mobile data packages, which make them less appealing. These are only available on a contract, but fortunately, they include a router.
Telkom recently dropped the pricing of its SmartBroadband Wireless LTE products, making them more competitive with offers from MTN and Cell C.
The table below shows some of the capped mobile packages available in South Africa with large data allocations.
|Best capped mobile data packages
|Package
|Anytime data
|Night data
|Package type
|Price
|Cell C Home Connecta Flexi 100GB
|50GB
|50GB
|Prepaid:
SIM-only
|R199
|Telkom SmartBroadband Wireless LTE 60GB
|60GB
|60GB
|Month-to-month
SIM-only
|R249
|MyMTN Home Fixed LTE 120GB Capped
|70GB
|50GB
|Month-to-month:
SIM-only
|R269
|MyMTN Home Fixed LTE 200GB Capped
|125GB
|75GB
|Month-to-month:
SIM-only
|R299
|Telkom SmartBroadband Wireless LTE 90GB
|90GB
|90GB
|Month-to-month
SIM-only
|R349
|Cell C Home Connecta Flexi 200GB
|100GB
|100GB
|Prepaid:
SIM-only
|R389
|MyMTN Home Fixed LTE 220GB Capped
|110GB
|110GB
|Month-to-month:
SIM-only
|R399
|Vodacom Home Internet 10Mbps
|100GB
|100GB
|Contract:
Router included
|R399
|MyMTN Home Fixed LTE 500GB Capped
|250GB
|250GB
|Month-to-month:
SIM-only
|R599
|Vodacom Home Internet 10Mbps
|200GB
|20GB
|Contract:
Router included
|R599
|Telkom SmartBroadband Wireless LTE 220GB
|220GB
|220GB
|Month-to-month:
SIM-only
|R699
|Cell C Home Connecta Flexi 400GB
|200GB
|200GB
|Prepaid:
SIM-only
|R699
|Afrihost MTN Pure LTE
|400GB
|400GB
|Month to month:
SIM-only
|R749
|Vodacom Home Internet 20Mbps
|300GB
|300GB
|Contract:
Router included
|R799
|Telkom SmartBroadband Wireless LTE 300GB
|300GB
|300GB
|Month-to-month:
SIM-only
|R799
|Cell C Home Connecta Flexi 1TB
|1TB
|n/a
|Prepaid:
SIM-only
|R899
|Vodacom Home Internet 20Mbps
|400GB
|400GB
|Contract:
Router included
|R899
|MyMTN Home Fixed LTE 1TB
|1TB
|n/a
|Month-to-month:
SIM-only
|R959
|Telkom SmartBroadband Wireless LTE 1TB
|1TB
|n/a
|Month-to-month:
SIM-only
|R999
