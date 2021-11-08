50GB to uncapped — South African mobile data battle

Several South African mobile networks offer many large or uncapped data packages, which are great options for home users without fibre.

MTN and Rain sell uncapped mobile data packages at price points that are competitive and often even cheaper than fibre packages from some major ISPs and network operators.

For example, you can get a Rain Basic 5G package for R499 per month, which offers up to a 20Mbps download speed.

If you don’t have Rain 5G coverage, you can get a MyMTN Home Fixed LTE package with up to 10Mbps speeds for the same price.

By comparison, 20/5Mbps fibre package from Webafrica on the Vumatel network is R549 per month.

Though this is faster than the MTN package, fibre coverage is still very limited in South Africa.

The chances of having fixed LTE coverage in your area are much higher, which makes it a more viable option for most households.

The table below shows the uncapped mobile data packages available in South Africa for less than R1,000 per month.

Uncapped mobile data packages Package Limits Package Price Rain Unlimited 4G 24/7 10Mbps speeds

360p streaming

VPNs throttled Month-to-month:

SIM-only R479 Rain 5G Basic 20Mbps speeds

720p streaming

VPNs throttled Month-to-month:

Free-to-use router R499 MyMTN Home Fixed LTE Uncapped 10Mbps First 400GB – 10Mbps

Remaining usage – 2Mbps Month-to-month: No router

24-month contract: Router R499 Rain 5G Standard 30Mbps speed

1080p streaming Month-to-month:

Free-to-use router R699 MyMTN Home Fixed LTE Uncapped 20Mbps First 700GB – 20Mbps

Remaining usage – 4Mbps Month-to-month: No router

24-month contract: Router R699 Telkom SmartBroadband Wireless LTE Unlimited First 250GB – 10Mbps

Next 50GB – 4Mbps

Remaining usage – 2Mbps Contract R749 MyMTN Home Fixed LTE Uncapped 30Mbps First 600GB – 30Mbps

Remaining usage – 4Mbps Month-to-month: SIM-only

24-month contract: Router R799 Afrihost MTN Pure LTE Uncapped Up to 100Mbps Month-to-month:

SIM-only R949 Rain 5G Premium “Ultra-fast” speeds Month-to-month: Free-to-use router R999 Supersonic Uncapped Fixed LTE Up to 150Mbps speeds Month-to-month: Free-to-use router R999

If you don’t require an uncapped package or cannot afford to pay around R500 or more per month on an Internet connection, there are affordable capped packages that have copious amounts of data.

If you are a less regular Internet user but need your connection to be fast when you do use it, then a capped package might also be a better option than uncapped.

MTN advertises up to 150Mbps download speeds on its capped MyMTN Home Fixed LTE packages, for example, which is much faster than the 30Mbps maximum speed on its high-end uncapped fixed LTE product.

Curiously, Vodacom limits the speeds on its capped mobile data packages, which make them less appealing. These are only available on a contract, but fortunately, they include a router.

Telkom recently dropped the pricing of its SmartBroadband Wireless LTE products, making them more competitive with offers from MTN and Cell C.

The table below shows some of the capped mobile packages available in South Africa with large data allocations.

Best capped mobile data packages Package Anytime data Night data Package type Price Cell C Home Connecta Flexi 100GB 50GB 50GB Prepaid:

SIM-only R199 Telkom SmartBroadband Wireless LTE 60GB 60GB 60GB Month-to-month

SIM-only R249 MyMTN Home Fixed LTE 120GB Capped 70GB 50GB Month-to-month:

SIM-only R269 MyMTN Home Fixed LTE 200GB Capped 125GB 75GB Month-to-month:

SIM-only R299 Telkom SmartBroadband Wireless LTE 90GB 90GB 90GB Month-to-month

SIM-only R349 Cell C Home Connecta Flexi 200GB 100GB 100GB Prepaid:

SIM-only R389 MyMTN Home Fixed LTE 220GB Capped 110GB 110GB Month-to-month:

SIM-only R399 Vodacom Home Internet 10Mbps 100GB 100GB Contract:

Router included R399 MyMTN Home Fixed LTE 500GB Capped 250GB 250GB Month-to-month:

SIM-only R599 Vodacom Home Internet 10Mbps 200GB 20GB Contract:

Router included R599 Telkom SmartBroadband Wireless LTE 220GB 220GB 220GB Month-to-month:

SIM-only R699 Cell C Home Connecta Flexi 400GB 200GB 200GB Prepaid:

SIM-only R699 Afrihost MTN Pure LTE 400GB 400GB Month to month:

SIM-only R749 Vodacom Home Internet 20Mbps 300GB 300GB Contract:

Router included R799 Telkom SmartBroadband Wireless LTE 300GB 300GB 300GB Month-to-month:

SIM-only R799 Cell C Home Connecta Flexi 1TB 1TB n/a Prepaid:

SIM-only R899 Vodacom Home Internet 20Mbps 400GB 400GB Contract:

Router included R899 MyMTN Home Fixed LTE 1TB 1TB n/a Month-to-month:

SIM-only R959 Telkom SmartBroadband Wireless LTE 1TB 1TB n/a Month-to-month:

SIM-only R999

