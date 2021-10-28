Afrihost slashes MTN fixed LTE prices — 800GB for R749

Afrihost has revamped its MTN Pure LTE packages, offering more data and reduced pricing on its uncapped offering.
The fixed-LTE service provides customers with speeds of up to 100Mbps on the MTN network.
The price changes come after MTN launched its own uncapped fixed-LTE offers and Telkom reduced prices on its SmartBroadband Wireless LTE packages.
Afrihost’s Pure LTE products now start at R199 per month for 40GB of anytime and 40GB of offpeak data — the same price for which the previous 30GB + 30GB product was available.
The price cuts are even more significant on bigger packages.
The 60GB + 60GB package has been replaced with a 90GB + 90GB for the same R349 price, while the old 100GB + 100GB package for R549 per month has been succeeded by a 200GB + 200GB product.
There is also a new 400GB + 400GB package available for R749 per month, the same price as the old 150GB + 150GB product.
The biggest saving is on its Uncapped offering, which has dropped from R2,949 to R949 per month.
The table below summarises the changes on Afrihost’s Pure LTE packages.
|Afrihost Pure LTE price changes
|Old package
|New package
|Old price
|New price
|Change
|30GB + 30GB
|40GB + 40GB
|R199
|R199
|33% more data
|60GB + 60GB
|90GB + 90GB
|R349
|R349
|50% more data
|100GB + 100GB
|200GB + 200GB
|R549
|R549
|Double data
|150GB + 150GB
|400GB + 400GB
|R749
|R749
|167% more data
|200GB + 200GB
|Uncapped
|R949
|R949
|Uncapped
|300GB + 300GB
|Uncapped
|R1,349
|R949
|Uncapped and R400 saving
|500GB + 500GB
|Uncapped
|R1,949
|R949
|Uncapped and R1,000 saving
|Uncapped
|Uncapped
|R2,949
|R949
|R2,000 saving
MTN’s nighttime data is valid between midnight and 05:00.
These prices are for SIM-only packages on a month-to-month basis.
It should be noted that using the service requires one of four MTN-approved routers — the ZTE M286, Huawei B525, Huawei B612, or Huawei B618.
Afrihost is offering the ZTE MF286c at R1,499, R1,000 less than its normal price.
