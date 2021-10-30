Where to get the fastest broadband speeds in South Africa

The Q3 2021 MyBroadband Insights data reveals that people living in Garsfontein, Brackenfell South, and Villieria enjoy the highest average download speeds.

For this report, MyBroadband Insights used data collected from MyBroadband’s web-based speed tests and Android and iOS speed test apps between 1 July 2021 and 30 September 2021.

MyBroadband Insights collected 2 million speed tests from South African fixed-broadband users during this period.

MyBroadband’s speed test servers are hosted in Teraco’s vendor-neutral data centres to ensure a neutral testing environment.

Through NAPAfrica, all network operators present at its peering points are provided with a free 10Gbps connection to the MyBroadband Speed Test platform.

The report revealed that Garsfontein had the highest average download speed at 48Mbps, followed by Brackenfell South on 46Mbps and Villieria on 45Mbps.

The top 10 neighbourhoods were completed by The Reeds, Equestria, Ferndale, Rynfield, Rietfontein, Bryanston, and Moreleta Park.

The table below shows the average broadband performance in South Africa’s top 10 neighbourhoods.

Q3 Average speeds by Neighbourhood Neighbourhood Download Speed (Mbps) Upload Speed (Mbps) Latency (ms) Garsfontein 47.57 34.68 44 Brackenfell South 45.67 35.35 27 Villieria 45.36 38.40 28 The Reeds 42.47 39.31 27 Equestria 39.40 30.66 53 Ferndale 38.98 29.24 36 Rynfield 38.52 31.96 28 Rietfontein 38.48 30.74 29 Bryanston 38.45 31.08 33 Moreleta Park 37.84 29.21 32

