South African broadband prices versus the world — and it doesn’t look good

South Africa’s fixed broadband Internet connections have become some of the most expensive in the world, Point Topic’s latest Broadband Tariff Benchmark report has revealed.

Point Topic compared broadband prices from 300 major fixed providers across more than 90 countries.

Its data showed that out of seven major regions globally, the Middle East and Africa had the slowest average downstream speed and the highest average price per package.

The average downstream speed in the region was just under 99Mbps, while the average monthly charge was $149.80 (R2,389).

“High cost of fixed broadband is quite common in the African and Middle Eastern countries where the competition is low and mobile broadband is the technology of choice for accessing the Internet,” Point Topic explained.

At the other end of the scale, Asia-Pacific had an average downstream speed of more than 1.1Gbps, with the average monthly charge for a package standing at $65.40 (R1,043).

When looking at the median tariff, South Africa ranked the 9th most expensive for fixed broadband out of all the analysed countries and the most expensive on the entire African continent.

It was also the 13th most expensive when using the average tariff, which might be skewed because of extremes in the dataset, Point Topic said.

But South Africa was far from the median tariff of the most expensive country for fixed services — the small Middle Eastern nation of Qatar.

It was only on the entry-level tariff where South Africa managed to save some face, being the 11th cheapest in the world.

However, the latter typically ignores variations in bandwidth caps, time charging, actual bandwidth offered and overall availability of a tariff in the market.

Point Topic said it was best used to indicate the conditions at the low end of the market and best comparator if one is looking at the market penetration for broadband overall or a particular technology.

In other words, while there might be cheap options available, these would not be as accessible to the broader population as the median or average tariffs.

The table below ranks the countries with the cheapest median broadband tariffs.

Point Topic found that globally the overall price of residential broadband packages on fibre dropped, while copper-based broadband tariffs increased.

“In Q2 2021, the average monthly charge for fibre connections decreased by 14.4%, compared to Q2 2020. The average subscription to copper-based broadband services increased by 15.7%.”

“Driven by the lower cost of fibre, over the 12 months to the end of June 2021, the average monthly charge for residential broadband services fell by 9.9% and stood at $82 (R1,308) PPP.”

It also found that downstream bandwidth provided to residential subscribers has gone up by 38.2% in Q2 2021, compared to Q2 2020.

“The boost was caused by the increase in bandwidth provided over fibre and cable networks,” Point Topic said.

These findings correlate with the situation in South Africa, where fibre prices declined sharply in 2021, and network traffic soared due to the Covid-19 pandemic.