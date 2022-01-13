There is one ISP in South Africa with an average speed of over 100Mbps

MyBroadband Insights has released its latest speed test results, revealing that Cybersmart is the Internet service provider (ISP) with the highest average speed.

The speed test results are based on data collected through MyBroadband’s mobile apps and web-based speed test portals between 1 October 2021 and 31 December 2021.

Over this period, 327,294 South Africans performed 1,828,663 speed tests from a fixed-broadband connection. No mobile broadband speed tests were included in these results.

MyBroadband’s speed test servers are hosted in Teraco’s vendor-neutral data centres to ensure a neutral testing environment.

Through NAPAfrica, all network operators present at its peering points are provided with a free 10Gbps connection to the MyBroadband Speed Test platform.

After the data was collected, it was processed to reflect the average broadband speed per ISP accurately.

Cybersmart had the highest average download speed at 114Mbps, followed by Cool Ideas on 73Mbps, and Webafrica on 68Mbps.

The result should not come as a surprise. Cybersmart offers subscribers an affordable 500Mbps Lightspeed fibre-to-the-home service, faster than most broadband services.

Most subscribers on other ISPs have low-end packages with slower speeds, like 20Mbps fibre or DSL subscriptions.

Therefore, the speeds in this article should be seen as an indication of the type of subscriptions of an ISP rather than network quality.

An ISP with many 200Mbps fibre subscribers, for example, will outperform an ISP with a large number of DSL customers, independent of network quality.

ISPs with the fastest average speeds

The table below provides an overview of the average speeds of prominent South African ISPs.