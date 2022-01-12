Supersonic gets a new MD with big plans in broadband market

MTN South Africa has appointed Megan Nicholas as managing director of its ISP Supersonic to drive the ISP’s plan to grow its market share in the residential market.

Before joining Supersonic, Nicholas was the general manager for residential at MTN South Africa.

MTN said it would ensure continuous customer growth in the residential market by making an internal appointment.

MTN aims to capture 30% market share across all broadband technologies through Supersonic by 2025.

“Residential broadband delivery is a critical strategic focus, as we work to bring our superior network and service into more of our customer’s homes,” said MTN SA’s Chief Executive Officer, Charles Molapisi.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to growing our Supersonic business in this ever-changing environment, we consider this appointment as one of the strategic levers.”

“Megan’s extensive experience across the broadband sector is recognised as a vital driver to achieve our growth ambitions in this highly innovative space.”

Nicholas said she is excited to be leading the execution of MTN’s 2025 strategy to ‘own the home’, and she believes that Supersonic is an important contributor to achieving that ambition.

Nicholas replaces Calvin Collett, who left Supersonic in December 2021.

Collett was instrumental and founding Supersonic and growing it to become one of the largest fibre Internet service providers in South Africa.

Under Collett’s leadership, Supersonic won the 2019 MyBroadband ISP of the Year award and launched their cutting-edge wireless connectivity solution — Unlimited Air Fibre.

Now read: MTN SA CEO Godfrey Motsa steps down