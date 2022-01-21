Elon Musk offers Starlink Internet to volcano-racked Tonga

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk is offering to send Starlink internet terminals to Tonga after an underwater volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami cut off communication links.

Musk was responding on Twitter to a Reuters report that full network services won’t be restored to Tonga for at least a month after an undersea cable was disabled by the twin disasters.

Could people from Tonga let us know if it is important for SpaceX to send over Starlink terminals? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2022

The SpaceX CEO said was he seeking “clear confirmation” from Tonga if it needs the terminals because sending them would be a “hard thing” now as there weren’t enough satellites with laser links. There are also already satellites serving the region, he added.

Musk was responding to a Twitter user who posted a letter from New Zealand parliament member Shane Reti requesting Starlink communications for Tonga.

I guess Elon Musk can only say no and if you don’t ask you don’t know. After the Minister told me in a phone call on Monday that the telecommunications cable to Tonga was down I immediately sent a letter to Elon to see if he would contribute Starlink to the emergency pic.twitter.com/Upg9WijWrq — Dr Shane Reti (@DrShaneRetiMP) January 21, 2022

In the aftermath of the volcanic eruption and tsunami last Saturday, communications with the Tongan government were still deeply affected on Monday, Australia’s Foreign Minister Marise Payne said.